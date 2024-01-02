Estonia's population grew in 2023

Tartu in winter.
Tartu in winter. Source: Tarmo Haud
Preliminary data shows 1,373,101 people were registered as living in Estonia on January 1 – an increase of 4,184 on year.

The population of Harju and Tartu counties rose the most, by 6,239 and 2,025 people respectively, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Ten people registered in Rapla while the number on the island of Hiiumaa stayed the same.

All of Estonia's other counties saw a decrease in residents.

Ida-Viru County's fell by 1,413, Lääne-Viru County's by 464, and Valga County's by 369.

The data is taken from the population register. More detailed figures will be published on January 18.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

