Statistics: CPI rose by 9.2 percent in 2023

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 9.2 percent for 2023 as a whole, compared with the preceding year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Price changes relating to food and non-alcoholic beverages exerted the biggest impact on the CPI in 2023, Viktoria Trasanov, team lead at Statistics Estonia, says.

Trasanov said: "Among food products, the largest rise was seen in the prices of sugar (up 42.2 percent on year to 2023), cocoa (which rose by 29.9 percent on year), olive oil (up 26.6 percent) and sauces (25.6 percent)."

On the other hand, "Gasoline was 7.4 percent cheaper; diesel fuel 10.7 percent cheaper," in 2023 compared with the preceding year, Trasanov added.

As noted, Trasanov summarized that the greatest impact on CPI derived from inflation food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for almost two fifths of the total rise in CPI.

Changes in CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

Changes in CPI by commodity group, 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between November and December 2023, CPI fell by 0.1 percent, while December's figure was 4.0 percent higher than that for December 2022.

Goods were 2.5 percent more expensive, services 6.7 percent costlier, in December 2023, compared with December 2022.

Between November and December this year, the CPI was influenced the most by a 24 percent rise in prices for natural gas, on the one hand, and by the 4.1 percent fall in the price of motor fuel, on the other.

Viktoria Trasanov noted that, compared with December 2022, the CPI had been impacted upon the most by price changes relating to housing and to food and non-alcoholic beverages, which each contributed over a fifth of the total increase

Among food products, the largest rise was registered in the prices of olive oil (56.8 percent).

Canned milk was 18.6 percent costlier in December 2023 than in December 2023; confectionery became 17.8 percent more expensive over the same time-frame.

Cocoa was 25.1 percent cheaper in December 2023 compared with the same month in 2022.

Gasoline was 6.4 percent, diesel fuel 12.3 percent cheaper, in December 2023, compared with December 2022.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia

CPI changes by commodity in December 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia amassed the above information on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

Yet more detailed information is available from the Statistics Estonia website here, here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!