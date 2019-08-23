IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is launching its Estonian e-store and opening its first location in Estonia, a limited showroom and online order pickup point, in Tallinn on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Estonia is the first country in the world that IKEA will enter digitally first, launching an online store before opening a full-sized brick-and-mortar store. The Estonian e-store will offer a selection of about 8,000 home goods products; displays in its showroom, meanwhile, will feature over 3,000 different products, 200 of which will be available for immediate purchase on site, the company said.

IKEA Estonia director Aleksejs Mihailovs said that the decision to enter the Estonian market digitally first and establish an order pickup point with showroom in Tallinn arose from Estonia's digital maturity.

IKEA's Tallinn store, located at 66 Peterburi Road in the city's Lasnamäe District, is laid out on 6,000 square meters, 1,500 square meters of which will be taken up by the showroom and planning area; the rest of the space will house its logistics center.

IKEA will also offer additional services to its customers in Estonia, including the measuring of rooms and the assembly and installation of furniture. These services will also be available to corporate customers.

The Tallinn location's order pickup point will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

IKEA currently operates 420 stores in more than 50 countries worldwide. Within the Baltics, it operates one store each in Latvia and Lithuania; two order pickup points also operate in the latter.

Following years of speculation, the company confirmed its entry into the Estonian market this April.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!