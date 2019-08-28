Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

While not yet opening a full-sized store, Thursday will mark Swedish furniture giant IKEA's entry into the Estonian market with both the launch of its online store and the opening of a limited brick-and-mortar location in Tallinn featuring an online order pickup point and showroom.

IKEA's Estonian online store will be tablet- and mobile-friendly and offer more than 8,000 home furnishing products, ranging from dishes to furniture, for either home delivery or pickup at the new Tallinn location. Online orders can be placed from anywhere, including on site at the Tallinn location after checking out the products in person.

The limited new Tallinn store, located at Peterburi Road 66 in Lasnamäe, includes a 1,500 square meter showroom featuring dozens of realistically furnished rooms for inspiration.

Over 200 products, including pillows and kitchenware, will be available for on-site purchase as well.

Founded in 1943, IKEA currently operates 420 stores in more than 50 countries. Thus far, the Swedish company has opened two stores in the Baltics — one each in Vilnius in Riga — as well as two pickup points in Lithuania.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!