Tallinn City Government unveils €96.9 million Olympic swimming pool tender

Tallinn City Government has announced a €96.9 million procurement for an Olympic-size swimming pool in the residential district of Lasnamäe, Baltic News Service reports.

The procurement covers the design, construction and public operation by the tender winner, for a 50-year term. The proposed location is at 14a Varraku street, next to the Tondiraba Ice Hall, with a car park included next door.

Should a suitable tender be found, construction at the site will begin in about a year and should be finished within five years of that date.

The developer will be tasked with establishing a swimming pool complex meeting Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) Olympic standards and including at least two pools: a 50-meter and a 25-meter pool. The 50-meter pool must contain at least 10 lanes, and the 25-meter pool at least four, according to BNS.

Spectator seating for at least 400 people must also be provided to allow viewing of competitions in the larger pool.

The city government would also like a universal ball games court inside the complex, which will have significant weight when evaluating bidders' proposed plans, it is reported.

The car park would require at least one underground level and a total of 300 marked spaces.

Additionally, the city government says it will construct a multi-storey carpark of up to five floors, with 700 spaces.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 21 and as noted the term of the agreement is 50 years.

The deadline for the completion of the construction work on the swimming pool building is five years from the conclusion of the contract signature. The car park must be completed in time for the opening of the swimming pool to the public.

Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) announced the objective of building an Olympic standard pool via a public-private finance initiative.

"Such a swimming pool would allow not only high-quality training, but also the hosting of international competitions," Kõlvart said, adding that steps have been taken toward establishing the pool before, too, but the city has now reached more concrete activity.

"If all goes well, construction will begin in the fall of 2021 and the swimming pool will be completed by the end of 2025," Deputy Mayor Eha Võrk (Centre), who is responsible for curating the management of city property, said in a press release, according to BNS.

Võrk added that any potential developer must have sufficient prior experience in developing projects of the same scale.

"Joint tenders can also participate in the procurement; this will enable the developer to involve an operator to start managing the pool within the bid," she added.

