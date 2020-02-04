ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Olympic standard swimming pool to be built in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Swimming pool (image is illustrative).
Swimming pool (image is illustrative). Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

An Olympic standard swimming pool along with a waterpark and sports center is to be built next to the Tondiraba Ice Hall in the Tallinn's Lasnamäe district and construction will start in 2021.

The city property department of Tallinn last year organized a concession procurement for construction work at 14a and 14b Varraku Street in which one offer was made by Tondiraba Ujula OÜ. The bid met all qualification and bid conditions and was declared the winning bid.

The building will be multi-functional as linked to it will be a health center with a spa as well as halls for various ball games and sports, and the additional wish is to establish other necessary support services.

The city will enter into an agreement for the establishment of the right to superficies with the winner of the procurement for 50 years, the conditions of the agreement will entail the public use of the swimming pool and the option to organize international sporting events.

According to the initial plan, the construction of the swimming pool is scheduled to begin in fall 2021 and be completed by the end of 2025. The swimming pool will be designed and built in cooperation with the Estonian Swimming Federation.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart and Tondiraba Ujula OÜ representative Tanel Samuel will sign a contract for the establishment of the right of superficies in the Tallinn press center at noon on Wednesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:01

Paper: EKRE pharma bill explanatory remarks similar to 2018 Reform version

18:24

Temperatures low enough to start Otepää artificial snow production

18:04

Alexela does not support linking fuel excise duties to emissions

17:46

Reinsalu thanks France for bringing Estonian citizen back from China

17:18

Foreign ministry stops issuing China tourism visas

16:57

Language Inspectorate issue warnings to traders at Baltic Station Market

16:24

Toyota recalling thousands of cars in Estonia due to ​faulty airbags

15:57

Culture minister recommends special economic zone for Ida-Viru County

15:23

Olympic standard swimming pool to be built in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district

14:49

Notary acts can be carried out in foreign embassies from February

14:11

Buildings expert: Stricter building code has led to unfounded panic

13:26

Architecture museum hosts exhibition of noted Estonian-Americans' work

12:52

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's creation concert was extremely successful

12:29

Klaas, Tiik and Asser: We want to strengthen TÜK not demolish it

11:52

TÜK clinic heads want Klaas and Eelmäe to resign from supervisory board

11:27

Birds injured by oil pollution found in Saaremaa

11:04

Ministry wants additional €150 million a year to improve welfare system

10:17

Gallery: Snowdrops blooming in February

09:52

Environmental board: Lack of sorting biggest issue in waste disposal

09:23

President not to hold further legal assessment of pension reform bill

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: