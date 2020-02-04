Olympic standard swimming pool to be built in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district

An Olympic standard swimming pool along with a waterpark and sports center is to be built next to the Tondiraba Ice Hall in the Tallinn's Lasnamäe district and construction will start in 2021.

The city property department of Tallinn last year organized a concession procurement for construction work at 14a and 14b Varraku Street in which one offer was made by Tondiraba Ujula OÜ. The bid met all qualification and bid conditions and was declared the winning bid.

The building will be multi-functional as linked to it will be a health center with a spa as well as halls for various ball games and sports, and the additional wish is to establish other necessary support services.

The city will enter into an agreement for the establishment of the right to superficies with the winner of the procurement for 50 years, the conditions of the agreement will entail the public use of the swimming pool and the option to organize international sporting events.

According to the initial plan, the construction of the swimming pool is scheduled to begin in fall 2021 and be completed by the end of 2025. The swimming pool will be designed and built in cooperation with the Estonian Swimming Federation.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart and Tondiraba Ujula OÜ representative Tanel Samuel will sign a contract for the establishment of the right of superficies in the Tallinn press center at noon on Wednesday.

