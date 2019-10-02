ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: 15 stores to close if Tallinn's alcohol restrictions change

Alcohol store.
Alcohol store. Source: RIA Novosti/Scanpix
Plans put forward by Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart to restrict selling alcohol around schools could see the closure of 15 stores, Postimees reported on Wednesday morning.

The mayor's plan calls for a 150-meter alcohol restriction area around all childcare facilities, meaning that a company specializing in alcohol sales should not be closer than 150 meters to schools, kindergartens, schools, and youth facilities, currently alcohol stores must be at least 50 meters from schools.

Postimees found that 15 stores across Tallinn would breach the new rules. There are four shops in kesklinn (city center), three each in Põhja-Tallinn (north Tallinn) and Mustamäe, two each in Nõmme and Lasnamäe, and one in Kristine.

The plans were discussed by Tallinn City Council on Tuesday with all factions agreeing a rule change was needed.

Editor: Helen Wright



ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

