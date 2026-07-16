Plan for paid alcohol permits could reduce Estonia's outlet count

The Ministry of Social Affairs is weighing whether to introduce fees for alcohol sales permits, which are currently issued free of charge, in an effort to limit the record number of sales outlets.

The state definitely plans to examine the permit system closely, Maaleht wrote Thursday.

Flower shops and similar stores where alcohol sales are not the main activity likely would not apply for permits, said Brigitta Õunmaa, head of health behavior policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The price of the permit has not yet been discussed. It may be determined once the research firm Haap completes an analysis of alcohol sales permits in other countries, the paper noted.

It will not be expensive — in other countries it costs around a few hundred euros per year — but it would make businesses consider whether selling alcohol is necessary. A paid annual permit would also help keep registry data accurate, Õunmaa said.

She said Estonia should consider other countries' experience, where permit fees depend on the density of sales outlets in the area: the more outlets, the higher the fee.

In several countries, people with criminal convictions and their companies cannot obtain alcohol sales permits. Mandatory training for staff, such as recognizing signs of intoxication and checking age, is also common, Õunmaa said.

Introducing a paid permit system is not a matter of the coming months. It could take years because it requires extensive preparation: drafting a development plan, involving stakeholders, completing the legislative process, assessing impact and, ultimately, making a political decision.

Maaleht noted that the number of alcohol sales outlets in Estonia has risen above 10,000 this year, a higher per‑capita rate than in Latvia and Lithuania, not to mention the Nordic countries.

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