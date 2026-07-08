Business and experts see risks in tightening Estonia's alcohol policy

The Government Prevention Council has presented a draft alcohol policy framework through 2035, proposing higher excise duties and shorter retail sales hours. Industry representatives and experts warn the measures could pose risks for businesses and the national economy.

The council proposes making alcohol less accessible by raising prices, reducing sales hours, directing people toward professional help, and increasing awareness of alcohol‑related health risks.

"The concrete action plan will only be developed next year. So the measures listed in the document are not being implemented yet. However, scientific data show that reducing retail sales time by about 20% leads to lower alcohol consumption," said Kristiine Mikko, adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The ministry stresses that the main goal of the new measures is not to increase state budget revenue through excise taxes, but to reduce health risks. In 2025, alcohol excise duties brought the state just over €250 million, but the total annual damage caused by alcohol consumption is estimated to be nearly twice as high — around €510 million. This includes healthcare costs, police work, and social support.

Venekeelne "Otse Uudistemajast": Tõnu Mertsina Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi / ERR

At the same time, Swedbank chief economist Tõnu Mertsina noted that if the state simultaneously raises excise duties, shortens sales hours, and introduces new restrictions, both the economy and businesses may feel the impact.

"According to a study conducted a few years ago, about 28% of all alcohol purchases are made by tourists. So the impact of such measures could indeed be quite significant. But much depends on how strict the restrictions turn out to be. That said, I do not believe Estonia's tourism policy should be built around alcohol availability. Still, these measures will certainly affect alcohol producers," Mertsina said.

Alcohol store in Ainaži, on the Latvian-Estonian border. Source: ERR

Aldar Eesti — owner of the CityAlko and SuperAlko retail chains — says that when restrictions are introduced, customers typically start looking for cheaper alternatives.

"If a person abuses alcohol, such measures do not change their behavior. They only affect what kind of alcohol they buy. Ordinary consumers, who are the majority, start looking for other options: some drive to Latvia, as happened after the previous excise increase. In addition, another trend is growing rapidly in Estonia — people increasingly order alcohol from Central and Western European countries. And this trend will certainly intensify," said Aldar Eesti owner Riho Maurer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!