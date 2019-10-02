What the papers say: Drinking responsibly, Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the papers in Estonia covered the role of personal responsibility in alcohol consumption, an Estonian company selling a sauna meant for chef Gordon Ramsay, and the disappearance of toxic cyanobacteria in Pärnu Bay.

Personal responsibility key to responsible drinking

While alcohol consumption levels in Estonia reached its lowest point in a decade last year, it continues to remain a problem, which results in accidents, violence and even death, daily Postimees writes in an editorial (link in Estonian).

One of the simplest ways of reducing alcohol consumption is the introduction of restrictions, such as the nationwide ban on overnight alcohol sales introduced in 2007. Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) has recently recommended introducing even further restrictions in the capital city, which would cut off alcohol sales at entertainment establishments in town as well as increase the minimum distance between alcohol retailers and schools and other childcare facilities.

While it may be a slippery slope to regulate something like alcohol consumption with black and white bans, enforcement measures are sometimes necessary.

Nonetheless, the paper found, instead of focusing on restrictions, both individuals and bars alike should practice more personal responsibility, by both not drinking too much and, for example, not serving patrons who have clearly already consumed too much alcohol.

Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

Estonian company Iglucraft, whose famous international customers already include soccer player David Beckham, has to sell a sauna custom built for chef Gordon Ramsay after the latter faced complications with construction permits in Cornwall, England, regional paper Sakala writes (link in Estonian).

Iglucraft, which builds prefabricated small homes and outdoor saunas in the Viljandi County village of Leie, saw an uptick in orders from England after Beckham ordered his sauna and it earned media attention.

The company noted that it will build Ramsay another sauna after he gets the necessary permits sorted out.

Cyanobacteria gone from Pärnu Bay

Toxic cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, has disappeared from Pärnu Bay, and the city government has started taking down signs warning beachgoers against it, regional Pärnu Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Cyanobacteria was first discovered in Pärnu on Aug. 26, and after testing confirmed it, bilingual Estonian-English signs were posted along the beaches in Pärnu and Valgeranna warning people of its presence.

The city received confirmation from the Estonian Marine Institute of the University of Tartu this week, however, that the toxic bacteria is gone, and the warm, still conditions in which it thrives no longer exist for it to spread anew.

-

