What the papers say: Climate strikes, trade unions, tallest tree dries up

By Helen Wright, ERR News
Estonian newspapers (picture is illustrative).
Estonian newspapers (picture is illustrative). Source: Andrew Whyte/ERR
On Friday, Sept. 27, the papers discussed the deadly listeria outbreak at the M.V.Wool factory near Tallinn, climate strikes, and the fate of Estonia's tallest tree.

All links in Estonian unless otherwise mentioned.

Climate Strike

While ERR News reported that a protest against climate change took place at Toompea in Tallinn, many other protests took place around the country as well. Several newspapers and websites published photographs of the demonstrators, including those in Tartu and Kuressaare. The strikes mostly featured school-age teenagers and have been inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.  

Trade unions seek new members

Delfi reported on Friday that trade unions in Estonia are seeking new members and will hold a series of nationwide events between now and November. The aim is to raise awareness of the work they do and make themselves stronger. "The slogan for this year's campaign is 'Better deals!'" the website said. "Where organizers want to emphasize the importance of negotiation at every level and the opportunity to bring a positive change to their working lives collectively."

Technological solutions need in food supply chain

Discussing the deadly listeria outbreak which has been traced to the M.V.Wool factory near Tallinn, covered by ERR News here, an opinion piece the paper Maaleht called for the use of technological monitoring. Katrin Liivat, a food technologist, listed the steps in the supply chain and demanded that the use of real-time safety standards be developed and used in the food supply chain. "Technological solutions or digital food safety platforms already exist in Estonia, so let's introduce it!"

St. Petersburg-funded playground opens in Tallinn  

Postimees reported on the opening of a new playground in the Lasnamäe District of Tallinn, which was funded by a donation from the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The playground, located in Pae Park, was built to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the first mention of Tallinn as a city. Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) and St. Petersburg Vice Governor Vladimir Knyaginin attended the event.

Estonian joins board of Icelandic Pirate Party

Online news portal Delfi also interviewed Gamithra Marga, from Tartu, who has joined the board of directors of the Icelandic Pirate Party (IPP), which has six seats in the country's 63-government. The 20-year-old packed her bags three years ago and moved to Akureyri, Northern Iceland, then to the capital Reykjavik and currently splits her time between Iceland and Estonia. She became a board member in September. "The Pirate Party became my Icelandic family, where I was always welcomed, and where I felt I was able to put my skills and time into something I needed," Gamithra told Delfi. She began studying Icelandic online at home when she was 13. The IPP's website said its core policies include "direct democracy, transparency, civil rights, the right to self-determination, public access to information and responsible decision-making." 

Estonia's tallest tree dries up 

Lõuna Eesti Postimees reported that the country's tallest tree in the Põlva County has dried up and started to rot. The tree is 48.6 meters high, and between 195 and 215 years old, says State Forest Management Centre (RMK) Chief Forest Officer Andres Sepp. The tree is unlikely to fall anytime soon.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

