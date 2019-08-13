ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
TTV logo.
TTV logo. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

Tallinna TV (TTV), a Tallinn city government-owned TV channel, is to make redundancies and may even close in 2020, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, citing daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL).

TTV supervisory board member, and deputy Tallinn mayor, Aivar Riisalu told EPL that reorganization was on the cards, possibly in conjunction with one of the major media groups in Estonia, but the channel would continue to function. The development follows earlier rounds of redundancies at the channel, which despite its name broadcasts nationally.

Riisalu added that if TTV continues to broadcast, its output should focus more on matters of interest to Tallinn residents.

Taavi Pukk, from TTV's board of directors, commented that Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) had been kept abreast of TTV's "cost-cutting projects."

According to the mayor's press officer Priit Simson, analysis is ongoing and TTV's future will be decided in September.

Launched in 2011, TTV has faced criticism from those who say it is nothing more than a mouthpiece for the Centre Party, and part of the legacy of party co-founder and former Tallinn mayor Edgar Savisaar, subject of an ongoing corruption trial from 2017.

The channel has transmitters in Pärnu, Põlva County, Ida-Viru County and Saaremaa, as well as Tallinn. By some estimates its market share is less than 1 percent in Estonia.

The two major commercial media groups in Estonia are Postimees Grupp, formerly Eesti Meedia, which operates portal elu.24, TV station Kanal 2 and various regional newspapers, as well as Postimees itself, and Ekspress Meedia, whose stable includes EPL, weeklies Eesti Ekspress and Maaleht, lifestyle magazine Kroonika, and the Delfi news portal.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinna tvmihhail kõlvartttv


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
11.08

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

09.08

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

Opinion
Business
09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:22

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

09:41

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

09:01

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

07:11

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

12.08

Opinion: Centre and Isamaa warned EKRE

12.08

Leaked audit office report slams hospitals, police capacity for crises

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes

12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

12.08

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

12.08

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

12.08

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

12.08

Gallery: 9,000 people attend Paide Opinion Festival

12.08

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

12.08

Kontaveit, most other Estonian tennis players, fall in rankings

12.08

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: