Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

BNS
Tallinn TV (TTV) homepage.
Tallinn TV (TTV) homepage. Source: screenshot
Beginning February 2, cable channels Kanal 11, Kanal 2, TV3 and TV6 will start broadcasting Tallinn TV (TTV) programs on their channels, daily Postimees writes.

Tallinn city government adopted the new statutes of the foundation Tallinna Telelvisioon SA on Wednesday.

"The primary content of the new statues is that they will allow TTV to behave like a normal production company through all possible components of the Commercial Code in the future," Tallinn Deupty Mayor Aivar Riisalu (Center) said. "The most important change is that, from the moment the city council approves the statutes, TTV will be an apolitical organization, meaning that all elements that made it mandatory for supervisory board members to belong to Tallinn City Council have been removed. That is, the company will be freed from restrictions that, in practice, my have, to some extent, hindered its normal competition in the production market."

TTV board member Revo Raudjärv said that while TTV had previously broadcast its programming on free-to-air (FTA) channel under a nationwide license, it would now begin producing Tallinn-centric programming.

"Through FTA broadcasting, we reached a lot of people in Southern and Western Estonia and were very popular in certain parts of the country," Raudjärv said. "Now our goal is to be popular in Tallinn."

Beginning next month, TTV programming will reach viewers via four different TV channels. The first new program, "Tallinna panoraam" ("Panorama of Tallinn"), will be broadcast on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Kanal 11.

"A repeat of the show will also be shown by Kanal 2," Raudjärv noted. "I believe that these two channels alone will bring us a lot of new contacts."

TV6 will also broadcast a program titled "Tallinna uudised" ("Tallinn News") at 6 p.m. on weekdays, a repeat of which later be shown by TV3. The channel's "Seitsmesed uudised" ("Seven O'Clock News") will also include a short overview of news from Tallinn.

A third Tallinn-centric program, "Tallinna kodanikud" ("Citizens of Tallinn") will be broadcast Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. by TV3. The show will be hosted by writer Mihkel Raud.

"As both the host and the entire program team are very strong, we expect a lot from this show, as it has the potential to reach a great many people," Raudjärv said. "At least more people than we reached via FTA."

All TTV programming is still available online at tallinnatv.eu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

mediatallinn tv
