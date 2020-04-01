Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn will start broadcasting a news program on Russian-language TV channel PBK for Estonia's Russian-speaking population, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Tuesday.

As people need information during a crisis situation, a solution was sought for a two-month period, Kõlvart said. According to him, the program will broadcast news concerning both Tallinn and all of Estonia.

"The city of Tallinn covers the cost of Tallinn's news that are broadcast on cable channels (Kanal 11, Kanal 2, TV3 and TV6) and we are following the same logic with broadcasting Tallinn's news in Russian," Kõlvart said.

PBK is used, as it is the most viewed channel among the Russian-speaking population, according to Kõlvart.

"Tallinn Television will pay around €40,000 for broadcasting the program but we have adopted the view that Tallinn Television has to manage within their own budget and the city should not have to allocate additional funds," Kõlvart said.

The 20-minute program will be broadcast at 8:30 p.m.

Tallinn TV will cooperate with public limited company Subbmedia who previously produced he daily news program "Estonian News" on PBK.

In a recent poll conducted by Kantar Emor, 37 percent of non-ethnic Estonians said they found Russian-language TV channel ETV+ reliable. This compared with 15 percent who found Russian Federation channel RTR to be most reliable. PBK was cited the most trustowrthy by 14 percent of respondents in the Kantar Emor survey.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm

pbktallinn tv
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

