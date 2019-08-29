Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

The Russian Cultural Center (VKK) on Mere Avenue in central Tallinn has for years being playing fairly fast and loose with regard to its operations, according to a piece in daily Postimees, ERR's Estonian news reports.

The center, which includes a theater, is largely funded by the City of Tallinn and thus the taxpayer, with only about a quarter of its annual budget of €1 million provided by the center's own revenues, it is reported.

The situation was such that it was difficult for city auditors to carry out any sort of accurate audit, with the center's cafe not being required to pay rents in line with a contract drawn up in 2014, including that for its outdoor terrace in use in summer, for reasons unknown, the article states.

Additionally, renting out rooms at the center could deviate widely from the official price list, with some being charged as little as 10 percent of the official price, at an administrator's discretion, the article states.

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!