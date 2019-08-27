ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Andres Puustusmaa's 'Your Honor' premieres next Wednesday ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Andres Puustusmaa's
Andres Puustusmaa's "Your Honor" (2019). Source: Movie still
Next Wednesday, Sept. 4, director Andres Puustusmaa's latest movie, the comedy thriller "Your Honor," will premiere at 6:30 p.m. at Cinamon Movie Theatre at the T1 Mall of Tallinn.

Written and directed by Puustusmaa ("Green Cats," "18-14," "Red Quicksilver"), "Your Honor" tells the story of a judge (Mait Malmsten) who represents the law and strict rules inside the courtroom, but whose personal life is an absolute mess.

After the judge sentences a woman to several years in prison, the defendant's brother (Märt Avandi) starts following the judge in an effort to change his mind. In a conflict to follow, however, the judge ends up a criminal himself, and he takes off to Finland, where a series of comedic twists and turns lead him to a number of strange people and comical situations.

The movie was produced by Leo Production and is being distributed by ACME Film.

"Your Honor" will be in theaters across Estonia beginning Sept. 6.

Watch the trailer for "Your Honor" (Estonian with Estonian and Russian subtitles) below.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

andres puustusmaamoviesyour honor


