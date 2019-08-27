Andres Puustusmaa's 'Your Honor' premieres next Wednesday

Next Wednesday, Sept. 4, director Andres Puustusmaa's latest movie, the comedy thriller "Your Honor," will premiere at 6:30 p.m. at Cinamon Movie Theatre at the T1 Mall of Tallinn.

Written and directed by Puustusmaa ("Green Cats," "18-14," "Red Quicksilver"), "Your Honor" tells the story of a judge (Mait Malmsten) who represents the law and strict rules inside the courtroom, but whose personal life is an absolute mess.

After the judge sentences a woman to several years in prison, the defendant's brother (Märt Avandi) starts following the judge in an effort to change his mind. In a conflict to follow, however, the judge ends up a criminal himself, and he takes off to Finland, where a series of comedic twists and turns lead him to a number of strange people and comical situations.

The movie was produced by Leo Production and is being distributed by ACME Film.

"Your Honor" will be in theaters across Estonia beginning Sept. 6.

Watch the trailer for "Your Honor" (Estonian with Estonian and Russian subtitles) below.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!