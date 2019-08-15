ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Baltic Film Days to offer free screenings of Latvian, Lithuanian films

Culture
"Summer Survivors." Source: Summer Survivors
For the third year in a row, Baltic Film Days are returning to Cinema Artis, this time in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way. On Aug. 21-22, the Tallinn movie theater will be screening the best of recent Latvian and Lithuanian movies as well as offering moviegoers a chance to meet with the filmmakers. All screenings are free.

The event's opening screening on Aug. 21 will bring the award-winning Estonian-Latvian-Lithuanian documentary "Bridges of Time" to the screen, which tells the story of the Baltic New Wave's lesser-known cinema poets. The documentary has competed in more than 30 festivals worldwide, and as recently as Midsummer won the main prize at Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). Introducing the film will be its Estonian producer, Riho Västrik.

Jaak Kilmi and Gints Grūbe's documentary "My Father the Spy" will also make its Tallinn premiere next week. Using personal archival materials, an observational documentary and recreations, the film brings to life the Cold War atmosphere of the late 1970s, which is interwoven with the very personal memories of a young woman who has unexpectedly found herself in a new and strange world. The documentary's international premiere took place at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival (Sheffield Doc/Fest) in England.

Based on Latvian author Anšlavs Eglītis' novel of the same name, "Homo Novus," produced in the framework of the Latvian centennial, takes viewers back to Riga in the 1930s, straight into the heart of its world of eccentric artists and bohemian society.

On Aug. 22, Cinema Artis will screen Arūnas Matelis' new documentary "Wonderful Losers," which takes audiences behind the scenes of the infamous and esteemed Giro d'Italia bike race. This marked the first time in over 40 years that an independent filmmaker was granted permission to film the event. "Wonderful Losers" was also Lithuania's official candidate in the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Documentary Feature categories for the 2019 Oscars.

The 2019 Baltic Film Days will conclude with Lithuanian film "Summer Survivors," which tells the story of Indre, a young research psychologist who reluctantly agreed to transport two patients from one psychiatric unit to another. Marija Kavtaradze's debut film won the Baltic Film Competition at the 2018 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).

2019 Baltic Film Days schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 21

5:15 p.m.: "Bridges of Time"
7:00 p.m.: "My Father the Spy"
9:00 p.m.: "Homo Novus"

Thursday, Aug. 22

5:15 p.m.: "Wonderful Losers"
7:00 p.m. "Summer Survivors"

Click here for more information and tickets.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventsbaltic waymoviescinema artisbaltic film days


