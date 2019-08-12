Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
2018 Tartuff in Tartu's Town Hall Square.
2018 Tartuff in Tartu's Town Hall Square. Source: Tartuff
From the organizers of Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), Tartu Love Film Festival "Tartuff" is operating Estonia's largest outdoor movie theater in Tartu Town Hall Square this week, where for six nights in a row, it will screen movies focused on love and the various aspects thereof.

The festival's opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 p.m. with a collage film dedicated to scenes filmed in Tartu and other parts of Southern Estonia, followed by a screening of Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" (1996) at 10:30 p.m.

This Monday through Saturday, a total of 11 movies will be screened on a 200 square meter screen erected in front of Town Hall. In addition, several documentaries and children's films will be screened at Athena Centre.

The secondary focus of Tartuff this year is music, and the festival will feature the world premiere of American director Jonathan McHugh's new documentary "Long Live Rock." McHugh and Fanny Bräuning, the Swiss director of the documentary "The Journey - A Story of Love," will both be making appearances at the festival this week.

All screenings at Town Hall Square will be preceded by short films produced in the framework of the #EUandME public awareness campaign launched by the European Commission focused on introducing young people to the liberties and opportunities provided by the EU.

Among these shorts is "The Dream Cut," the campaign's winning short film, directed by Estonian filmmaker Vlad Muko.

All Tartuff screenings are free for festivalgoers.

Other events featured in the festival program include an album debut concert by blues guitarist Andres Roots, film-inspired discussions regarding the right to die and whether rock is dead, a lindy hop dance lesson, and a traditional movie trivia contest.

Click here for more English-language information regarding 2019 Tartuff program, schedule and more.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

