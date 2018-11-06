Rebels to return to Black Nights Film Festival

The 2018 edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will see the return of the "Rebels with a Cause" category introduced last year, which includes films that are more experimental in nature or whose message is more rebellious.

"This should free us from our shackles," PÖFF Programme Manager Tiina Lokk said about the goal of the programme, which is currently still being finalised.

The programme includes 15 films, among them 5 short films that were selected by PÖFF Shorts. For the first time, the short films will be competing directly against feature-length films.

Switzerland's "Happiness is a Warm Gun," for example, will make its film debut at PÖFF, and Chile's "Potential Victim" takes a look, vampile film-style, at the influence a pop diva has on teenage minds in the internet age.

Five films will be making their international debut at the Estonian film festival. In Spain's "This is the Wind," teenage girls grapple with problems arising from bulimia and anorexia. The film's authenticity is ensured by Catalan director Pere Vilà Barceló's collaboration with 15-17-year-old youth. Israel's "Call for Dreams" is a strange neo-noir mystery focused on urbanism, dreams and the virtual in a cosmopolitan and global era. In Russian director Denis Shabaev's "Mira," a Slovak named Miroslav, or Mira, travels to the war-torn Donbas to restore statues of Lenin. It is difficult to decide whether the last of these is a documentary or fictional.

Anamika Haksar's "Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis" is a love letter to Old Delhi which takes full advantage of the tools of cinematography. Spanish director Armand Rovira's "Letters to Paul Morrissey," meanwhile, is dedicated to avant-garde film legend Paul Morrissey.

The most distinguished director among those of the short films to be included is Romanian Radu Jude, whose award-winning feature-length film "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" will also be screened at PÖFF.

The winner of the "Rebels with a Cause" competition will be selected by the Estonian Association of Film Journalists (EFÜ).

Feature-length films

-"Call for Dreams," directed by Ran Slavin (Israel-Japan)

-"This is the Wind," directed by Paula Comas, Joan Cumeras, Andrea López, Oriol Mulero, Mario Rebugent, Marina Segarra ja Pere Vilà Barceló (Spain)

-"Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis," directed by Anamika Haksar (India)

-"Happiness is a Warm Gun," directed by Mirko Borscht, Patricija Bronic, Johanna Dähler, Simon Labhart, Max Roenneberg and Julian Anatol Schneider (Switzerland)

-"Here," directed by Hadi Mohaghegh (Iran)

-"Letters to Paul Morrissey," directed by Armand Rovira (Spain)

-"Mira," directed by Denis Shabaev (Russia)

-"Reflections in the Dust," directed by Luke Sullivan (Australia)

-"Trauma is a Time Machine," directed by Angelica Zollo (USA)

-"Potential Victim," directed by Nicolás Guzmán (Chile)

Short films

-"Flame," directed by Sami van Ingen (Finland)

-"The Marshal's Two Executions," directed by Radu Jude (Romania)

-"Ultra Pulpe (Apocalypse After)," directed by Bertrand Mandico (France)

-"Water Bears," directed by Yenni Lee (Norway)

-"A Place We Call Reality," directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

PÖFF will take place in Tallinn and Tartu from Friday, 16 November through Sunday, 2 December.

