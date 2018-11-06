news

Rebels to return to Black Nights Film Festival ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Volunteers gearing up for the 2018 edition of Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).
Volunteers gearing up for the 2018 edition of Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). Source: PÖFF/Flickr
Culture

The 2018 edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) will see the return of the "Rebels with a Cause" category introduced last year, which includes films that are more experimental in nature or whose message is more rebellious.

"This should free us from our shackles," PÖFF Programme Manager Tiina Lokk said about the goal of the programme, which is currently still being finalised.

The programme includes 15 films, among them 5 short films that were selected by PÖFF Shorts. For the first time, the short films will be competing directly against feature-length films.

Switzerland's "Happiness is a Warm Gun," for example, will make its film debut at PÖFF, and Chile's "Potential Victim" takes a look, vampile film-style, at the influence a pop diva has on teenage minds in the internet age.

Five films will be making their international debut at the Estonian film festival. In Spain's "This is the Wind," teenage girls grapple with problems arising from bulimia and anorexia. The film's authenticity is ensured by Catalan director Pere Vilà Barceló's collaboration with 15-17-year-old youth. Israel's "Call for Dreams" is a strange neo-noir mystery focused on urbanism, dreams and the virtual in a cosmopolitan and global era. In Russian director Denis Shabaev's "Mira," a Slovak named Miroslav, or Mira, travels to the war-torn Donbas to restore statues of Lenin. It is difficult to decide whether the last of these is a documentary or fictional.

Anamika Haksar's "Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis" is a love letter to Old Delhi which takes full advantage of the tools of cinematography. Spanish director Armand Rovira's "Letters to Paul Morrissey," meanwhile, is dedicated to avant-garde film legend Paul Morrissey.

The most distinguished director among those of the short films to be included is Romanian Radu Jude, whose award-winning feature-length film "I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians" will also be screened at PÖFF.

The winner of the "Rebels with a Cause" competition will be selected by the Estonian Association of Film Journalists (EFÜ).

Feature-length films

-"Call for Dreams," directed by Ran Slavin (Israel-Japan)
-"This is the Wind," directed by  Paula Comas, Joan Cumeras, Andrea López, Oriol Mulero, Mario Rebugent, Marina Segarra ja Pere Vilà Barceló  (Spain) 
-"Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis," directed by Anamika Haksar (India)
-"Happiness is a Warm Gun," directed by Mirko Borscht, Patricija Bronic, Johanna Dähler, Simon Labhart, Max Roenneberg and Julian Anatol Schneider (Switzerland)
-"Here," directed by Hadi Mohaghegh (Iran)
-"Letters to Paul Morrissey," directed by Armand Rovira (Spain)
-"Mira," directed by Denis Shabaev (Russia)
-"Reflections in the Dust," directed by Luke Sullivan (Australia)
-"Trauma is a Time Machine," directed by Angelica Zollo (USA)
-"Potential Victim," directed by Nicolás Guzmán (Chile)

Short films

-"Flame," directed by Sami van Ingen (Finland)
-"The Marshal's Two Executions," directed by Radu Jude (Romania)
-"Ultra Pulpe (Apocalypse After)," directed by Bertrand Mandico (France)
-"Water Bears," directed by Yenni Lee (Norway)
-"A Place We Call Reality," directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

PÖFF will take place in Tallinn and Tartu from Friday, 16 November through Sunday, 2 December.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

filmblack nights film festivalevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.11

Estonia 200 supports allowing dual citizenship for all Estonians

05.11

Interview: Riina Sikkut on health, labour, equality and her role

05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Think tank wants to reform Justice Chancellor office, Madise disagrees

05.11

Mobile-ID service experienced issues on Monday Updated

05.11

Estonia reopens embassy in Hungary

05.11

Think tank: Limit president's time in office to single seven-year term

05.11

Reform Party to replace secretary-general, Valdaru to run for parliament

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Giving up oil shale would cost Estonia €1 billion per year

05.11

Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

04.11

Elektrilevi to invest tens of millions in internet distribution network

04.11

Danske Norway chief: Estonian money laundering case affecting us as well

03.11

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

Culture
2019 Elections
Peeter Ernits (EKRE).

Group set up in Estonian parliament in support of Donald Trump

The members of parliament of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have set up a group in the Riigikogu on Monday for the support of US President Donald Trump. According to initiator Peeter Ernits, the group's aim is to back up Estonia's transatlantic relationship with the United States.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:01

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

13:04

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

12:15

Number of tourists down 2% in September

11:52

Rebels to return to Black Nights Film Festival

11:03

Bold new bridge project threatened as complainant takes matter to court

10:18

Ambassador in Tel Aviv: Estonian embassy not to be moved to Jerusalem

09:35

Tallinn-Pärnu railway line to be closed permanently in December

08:53

Group set up in Estonian parliament in support of Donald Trump

05.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 5-11 November

05.11

Estonia 200 supports allowing dual citizenship for all Estonians

05.11

Interview: Riina Sikkut on health, labour, equality and her role

05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Think tank wants to reform Justice Chancellor office, Madise disagrees

05.11

Giving up oil shale would cost Estonia €1 billion per year

05.11

Mobile-ID service experienced issues on Monday Updated

05.11

President Kaljulaid combines US visit with 4-hour NYC marathon time

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

05.11

First suitors appear for Theatre NO99 building in Tallinn

05.11

Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

05.11

Estonia reopens embassy in Hungary

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: