Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "This week, we're recommending stand-up comedy, improvisational music, a chance to explore Nordic philosophy, and a film festival, among other things."

Monday, 12 November

Comedy estonia: Telliskivi English Open Mic

Kivi Paber Käärid, Tallinn

Open Mic is the show where both new and more experienced comedians can try out their new material in a free and relaxed space. It also gives new performers an opportunity to have a go and learn more about doing stand-up. This show is in English!

Monday, 12 November - Saturday, 17 November

Nordic Culture Week 2018

Various locations, Ida-Viru County

This week-long event will invite participants to discover the Nordic philosophy of life and explore the reasons behind the happiness and well-being for which the daily lives of people in the Nordic countries are renowned. Nordic Culture Week offers a diverse programme of events for adults and children alike: exhibits, films, themed get-togethers, debates, and plenty of exciting experiences, ranging from Finnish saunas to Nordic cuisine.

We will be showcasing hygge, the Danish philosophy of relaxing together in cozy surroundings, and championing the Norwegian saying "Ut på tur, aldri sur," which roughly translates as "You can never be in a bad mood when hiking." We will also explain the roles that fika and lagom play in the everyday lives of Swedes as well as the meaning of sisu, one of the foundations of Finland as a nation. We will be sharing tips given by people from the Nordic region on coping with your workaday routine and getting through the long, dark days of winter.

Wednesday, 14 November - Thursday, 15 November

Friday, 16 November - Saturday, 17 November

"Prime Mover"

Stage of Independent Dance (STL), Tallinn

A Prime Mover is an impulse to act. It is the giant machinery of the environment, technology, history, sensations and dreams that we are a part of. The audience enters a breathing universe with no beginning and no real end, where play and seriousness merge, and where thought and movement are the same. Authors-directors Külli Roosna and Kenneth Flak address movement as cause and effect, freedom and inevitability.

Thursday, 15 November

Concert series Improtest: Curva Minore piccolo ensemble

Kanuti Gildi Saal, Tallinn

Improtest is a concert series focused on bringing improvisational music from local and foreign authors alike to local audiences. Piccolo ensemble Curva Minore is a band from the Sicilian city of Palermo that makes contemporary, experimental and improvisational music. The ensemble consists of Alessandro Librio (violin, viola, electronics), Benedetto Basile (flute), and Lelio Giannetto (double bass).

Friday, 16 November

Audiovisual concert "Traces"

Tartu Electric Theatre

Andres Tenusaar and Taavi Kerikmäepresent pre-composed material that is mixed with an image and sound editing in real time. The material is based on 13 Estonian films that were produced in 1964-2013. The concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Jozef van Wissem + Mauno Meesit concert

Sveta Bar, Tallinn

On 16 November, Dutch avant-garde composer and lute player Jozef van Wissem will perform in Tallinn. Van Wissem has written music for Jim Jarmusch's "Only Lovers Left Alive," collaborated with Zola Jesus and was named by rock music and pop culture site Quietus as the best-known lute player in the Western world. Van Wissem's hypnotising concerts include dark baroque and minimalist avant-garde.

On the same evening, a full-length solo concertwill also be given by Mauno Meesit. In addition to music from the albums "Varjudemaa" and "Closer," he will also be premiering music from his new album. Meesit performs minimalist and minor instrumental pieces using effect blocks, microphones from the 1940s and bowed guitar.

Friday, 16 November - Sunday, 2 December

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)

Various locations, Tallinn / Tartu

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is an annual film festival that dates back to 1997. PÖFF is the only A-category film festival to be held in Northern Europe, sharing that status with the world's leading festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Warsaw and San Sebastian.

With over 600 films, more than 1,200 attending film professionals and journalists and an attendance of over 80,0000, PÖFF is Estonia's largest annual cultural event.

Saturday, 17 November

Lounging concert: Inclusive zither improvisation

Estonian Traditional Music Centre, Viljandi

The Great Hall at Viljandi's Traditional Music Centre will be filled with comfortable loungers and a cosy atmosphere, and everyone will be allowed to let their thoughts wander away from everyday worries by listening to beautiful native zither music. Spending time here will be especially pleasant due to special atmosphere and lighting. Estonian zither players including Kadri Lepasson, Ann Maria Piho, Eva Väljaotsa will create a mysterious and light atmosphere balancing between reality and dreams.

Saturday, 17 November - Sunday, 3 February

Marko Mäetamm, Rita Bozi, Ken Cameron exhibit "One Month in Canada"

Tallinn Art Hall

"One Month in Canada" tells, through videos, installations and staged environments, the story of how Marko Mäetamm' father visited his grandfather, who had emigrated to Canada during World War II, in 1978. It would be their first meeting since 1944, as well as their last.

The exhibit is a combination of the imaginings of the Karksi-Nuia teen Marko, stories told by his father, and the known and sought-after fragments of facts about his grandfather, the verbal and real history, and the mental mixing of East and West. Marko Mäetamm collaborates with Canadian playwright Ken Cameron and Canadian-Hungarian writer Rita Bozi. Curated by Anneli Porri.

Sunday, 18 November

Concert series "The Ringing Masterpieces": Duo Telluur

Kadriorg Art Museum, Tallinn

This time, the concert series "The Ringing Masterpieces" will host Duo Telluur. Formed in 2015, the duo derives its name from the chemical element Tellurium, which is rare, silvery and fragile — just like the ensemble's own sound. The instrumental combination of guitar and cor anglais is a rare one. The musicians are inspired by the dimly fitting instrumental sound and the chance to play new musical compositions and special arrangements of their favourite pieces. Artist Peet Aren's artwork "The Dancer" ("Tantsijanna") will also be introduced by art scholar Kerttu Männiste.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!