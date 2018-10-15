Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "In the third week of October, Lars von Trier's controversial new film will finally be shown in Estonian cinemas, the Arvo Pärt Centre will open its doors in Laulasmaa, very different bodies will meet at the Stage of Independent Dance (STL)... and there's a possibility that you will see two extraordinary pictures if you happen to be in the right neighbourhood in Tartu."

Monday, 15 October, Thursday, 18 October / Saturday, 20 October

"The House That Jack Built"

Coca-Cola Plaza / Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

Lars von Trier likes to shock the audience, and he makes no exception with his most recent psychological horror film, "The House That Jack Built." The story follows Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of twelve years, and depicts the murders that really develop his inner madman.

Wednesday, 17 October

Arvo Pärt Centre Opening Day

Arvo Pärt Centre, Laulasmaa, Harju County

The Arvo Pärt Centre opens its doors at 12:00 EEST on 17 October. Tours and concerts during the day will be followed later by a presentation of a new short documentary, "Who is Arvo Pärt," by Jaan Tootsen and Jaak Kilmi, as well as a graphic novel, "Between Two Sounds," by Joonas Sildre based on the composer's life.

Thursday, 18 October

Concerts at the Nuku Museum: Maarja Soomre and Brite Vilgo

Nuku Puppetry Museum, Tallinn

The Nuku Concert Series will continue to offer the audience and musicians alike the joy of discovery — every concert represents some surprising form of puppetry, whether it be a shadow and light play, or the inclusion of puppets in a concert programme. In addition to listening, the audience can also see music and performers can enrich their ways of expression. This time, folk singer Maarja Soomre and dancer Brite Vilgo will perform.

Thursday, 18 October - Friday, 19 October

"Breathe! Don't Breathe!"

Stage of Independent Dance (STL), Tallinn

Liis Vares' new performance observes the reactions and instincts specific to human bodies and the relationships between them. The performance reveals subjects that cannot be discussed but can only be moved and dance through. Onstage, two very different bodies as materials are meeting: dance artist Liis Vares and simply Paša (as he introduces himself). From the meeting of two bodily realities, every evening a social sponge is born to be squeezed empty together to create a new reality.

Friday, 19 October

"Reading things in the Hanseatic world," lecture by Barbara Welzel, PhD

St. Nicholas' Museum, Tallinn

What is the role of things in works of art? How do the things depicted in works of art "speak" to the world beyond images? What information about the world outside of images do we need to reconstruct the "period eye," the historical cognition? The talk by Professor of Art History Dr. Barbara Welzel will probe the perspective of the material turn in artworks which were created and mediated for the Hanseatic world and for trade.

Friday, 19 October / Saturday, 20 October

Pia Fraus Autumn Tour

Widget Factory (Aparaaditehas), Tartu / Von Krahl Theatre, Tallinn

Estonian dream-poppers Pia Fraus start their autumn tour at the Tartu Widget Factory (Aparaaditehas) with their long-time lovers Zahir. The tour will continue at Von Krahl Theatre in Tallinn with Finnish band The New Tigers.

Friday, 19 October - Wednesday, 24 October

AutumnFest

Various locations, Tallinn

The keywords of the music festival AutumnFest, which will be held for the 19th time this month, are fresh sounds and works that belong to the classics of new music. The representative festival of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA) combines academic units as well as various universities.

Saturday, 20 October - Sunday, 28 October

6th Artishock Biennial

Passenger Terminal, Baltic Station, Tallinn

The 6th Artishok Biennial (VI AB) will utilise the format of a fashion exhibition. Participating artists: Dmitri Gerasimov, Ragne Kikas, Laivi, Kris Lemsalu, Claudia Lepik, Tanja Muravskaja, Kärt Ojavee, Jaanus Samma. Participating writers: Aet Annist, Gustav Kalm, Oliver Laas, Margit Lõhmus, Francisco Martinez, Siim Nurklik, Aleksander Rostov, Anne Vetik, Annamari Vänskä. All artists will create two sets of works to be presented over the course of eight days alongside texts written specifically about the works. On the last day of the exhibition, all of the works will be presented during a joint fashion show.

7th NU Performance Festival

Various locations, Tallinn

The topic of the 7th NU Performance Festival is "Object with Audience." The focus of the festival is the timeline and performative possibilities of object art, and performances that reinterpret the role of the audience as a part of the performance, both in the individual as well as collective experience. We are interested in looking for performativity where one is not used to finding it. The curators of this year's festival are Henri Hütt and Mihkel Ilus.

21st Home Exhibition of Voronja Gallery: Jaak Kikas, "Ducks and Rhubarbs"

Lubja 1B-8, Tartu

Voronja Gallery's new exhibition is unique — as have been all of its previous exhibitions. The author of the works is physicist and photographer Jaak Kikas, a well-known name in Tartu. The location of the exhibition is also unique — it's an exclusive "box for living" designed/built by Tartu architect Tiit Sild. The box is located next to the garages at the end of Lubja Street. Whose home is it? Is it possible to live in such a small house without going crazy? Are there other such houses in town? Come and see and tell us what you think.

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

