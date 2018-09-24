Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 24-30 September

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "During the last week of September, consider attending a lecture about continental ice masses in Tallinn or a creative writing workshop in Tartu. ...An apple festival in Põhja-Tallinn and a weekend in the open air at the Estonian Open Air Museum are also on the menu."

Monday, 24 September

Polar Forum: Bellingshausen's 240th

Seaplane Harbour, Tallinn

The Polar Club to be held at 18:00 EEST on Monday marks the 240th birthday of celebrated mariner, admiral and the first explorer of Antarctica, Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen (20 September 1778 - 25 January 1852).

At the forum, Professor Reinhard Dietrich of Dresden University of Technology will give an English-language presentation titled "The contribution of continental ice masses to Baltic Sea level changes: Past, present and future." The forum will be moderated by Polar Club Secretary Katrin Savomägi.

Tuesday, 25 September

Literary Tuesday: Creative Writing

Tartu Literature House

Before the final of the Estonian Poetry Slam on Wednesday, we will come together and find new writing topics for the next season. The workshop will be led by guest poet Bence Bárány of Hungary. While the workshop will be conducted in English, participants can write in any language they choose.

"One of the most essential things about poetry slams is to be true on stage, and to find topics in which the performer is really interested," Bárány said. "While it sounds quite easy, it is usually a difficult part; it takes a lot to dive into your own thoughts and feelings and then transform them into a text that draws a proper picture about the dive you did. With the exercises included in the workshop, I hope to give participants the opportunity to make these dives together and find out what they really want to speak about. No more spoilers. It's gonna be fun."

"Telling the American Story: Walt Disney" film screening of "The Lion King"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

This American classic produced by Walt Disney Pictures is one of the most popular animated films of all time. Nearly every American child has seen this film! Why is "The Lion King" one of the best movies ever made? "The Lion King" became the highest grossing animated film ever in June 1994. It earned two Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards, and earned Best Original Score for its outstanding music. In 2011, Time magazine named "The Lion King" one of the top 25 films of all time. In 2016, the US Library of Congress even selected the film to be preserved in the US National Film Registry for its cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.

Japanese Month: "The Complex"

Tartu Electric Theatre

Nursing student Asuka (Atsuko Maeda) has just moved into a block of flats with her parents and younger brother. On the first night in her new room, she is awoken by a strange scratching sound coming from her neighbour's flat, a reclusive old man who has refused all attempts at communication. Concerned over his well-being, Asuka enters his home only to find him dead from malnutrition. Worse, it looks as if he had been trying to claw his way out of the room.

The movie is in Japanese with English subtitles.

Wednesday, 26 September

Kumu Documentary: "An Opera of the World"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

The Malian-born Manthia Diawara's film is based on the African opera "Bintou Were, A Sahel Opera," which recounts an eternal migration drama. The Bintou Were opera, filmed on location in Bamako, in 2007, serves as a mirror for Diawara to build an aesthetic and reflexive story, through song and dance, about the current but timeless drama of migration between North and South, and the ongoing refugee crises.

Introduction by art scientist and art critic Eha Komissarov.

Silence, Silent Cinema Soundscapes #11

Sveta Bar, Tallinn

It is our great pleasure to invite you to the opening of the brand new, more regular season of Silence, Silent Cinema Soundscapes! The season features silent movie screenings with live music.

For your viewing pleasure, we will screen a retrospection of Hans Richter's short experimental films accompanied by the truly unique and visually engaging Erik Alalooga on his self-built instruments as well as a full-length Soviet sci-fi delight, "Cosmic Voyage" by Żeńska Forma.

Friday, 28 September - Sunday, 30 September

Kihnu Violin Festival 2018

Metsamaa Traditional Farm, Kihnu

This festival brings together all of Estonia's best violinists, valuing the Kihnu tradition in particular. As a result, new violinists emerge in Kihnu, skills and style improve, and knowledge of Kihnu violin traditions is broadened.

Attention is paid to both adults and youngsters, and everyone interested in folk culture is welcome. The festival is a great opportunity to spend time together for all age groups.

Saturday, 29 September

Michaelmas at the Estonian Open Air Museum

Estonian Open Air Museum, Tallinn

29 September marks the day we finish our outdoor chores and pick up our indoor chores. We are celebrating Michaelmas with a sermon at Sutlepa Chapel.

Michaelmas will also mark the first day of the Estonian Open Air Museum's winter season, and admission is free for everyone!

Apple Festival

Arsenal Centre, Tallinn

On 29 September, Põhja-Tallinn's Arsenal Centre will host the Apple Festival, which will celebrate the ripening of apples and the opportunity to enjoy everything one can make from apples.

Local apple growers and producers of fascinating apple products will be on hand to sell their products, and an apple exhibit will be open.

Eesti Kontsert season opening with Konzerthausorchester Berlin

Estonia Concert Hall, Tallinn

The Konzerthausorchester Berlin performs over a hundred concerts per year, both at their home base of Konzerthouse Berlin as well as on tour in Asia, the US and Europe. At Eesti Kontsert's opening concert of the season, the German orchestra, under the conduction of Juraj Valčuha, will play selections by Nicolai, Jongen and Beethoven.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.