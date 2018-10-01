Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 October

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "In the first week of October, one can explore architectural formations of modernism in the context of an industrial city, see the sports, ballet and religious worlds from the LGBT+ perspective, study the essence of light and get acquainted with French animated films."

Ongoing - Sunday, 11 November

Paul Kuimet's exhibition "Five Volumes"

Narva Art Residency

Paul Kuimet's solo exhibition "Five Volumes" utilises the entire ground floor of the Narva Art Residency's main building. Three 16 mm film projections, one slideshow, objects and photographs with three newly produced works make it the most extensive show of his yet. In collaboration with Berlin-based curator Nico Anklam, "Five Volumes" wants to underscore and expand Kuimet's long relationship with the moving image and discourses around architectural modernisms found in and around Pärnu KEK Construction Company's housing unit Kuldne Kodu (Golden Home).

Wednesday, 3 October

Beethoven. Ferro. Steinway

Tallinn Philharmonic Society, House of the Blackheads, Tallinn

Solo concert of Italian pianist Alberto Ferro, a winner of the grand prize of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition in Bonn. The concert programme includes works by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Prokofiev.

Thursday, 4 October - Friday, 5 October

Peedu Kass, "Solo and Momentum"

Philly Joe's Jazz Club, Tallinn

The first half of the concert consists of a solo programme focusing on the double bass, bass guitar and electronics. The second half of the concert is dedicated to the prize-winning jazz trio Peedu Kass Momentum featuring pianist Kristjan Randalu and drummer Toomas Rull. Peedu Kass Momentum is a bassist-led piano trio with a dashing, "in-your-face" stage performance. Adventurous rhythms, sparkling virtuosity and sophisticated compositions are the key elements in their performance. If you're looking for a piano trio with a spark, then this is it!

Maarja Nuut & Ruum "Muunduja" album debut concert

Tartu New Theatre / Hall, Tallinn

Maarja Nuut & Ruum operate in a musical interzone; connecting the deep-rooted, intuitive worldview of days past with the hyper-mediated realities and seemingly limitless technological possibilities of the present and future. To mark the release of their first collaborative album "Muunduja," Maarja Nuut and Hendrik Kaljujärv are inviting you to celebrate the occasion with an audiovisual experience in Tartu and Tallinn. The evening will open with enchanting and immersive sound sculptures created by Klara Lewis from Stockholm. The concert in Tallinn also features hypnotic sets by Jamaica Suk (Berlin) and the grandfather of Estonian electronic dance music, Hüpnosaurus.

Thursday, 4 October - Wednesday, 10 October

Tallinn fashion film festival MoeKunstiKino

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

The fashion film festival MoeKunstiKino offers a selection of new fashion documentaries to help you keep up with the fashion world and love it (even more). To see people who have dedicated their lives to fashion, be passionate together with them, and realise why fashion matters. This year's programme includes a number of documentaries about the greats of the fashion and art world: Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Yayoi Kusama, Christian Dior, Guo Pei and many others appear on the big screen to share their thoughts, accomplishments, setbacks and, above all, passion. We believe that there will be something for every taste.

Friday, 5 October - Saturday, 6 October

Folk Music Harvest Party

Viljandi

The two-day festival sums up the past folk music year and kicks off the new one. The lineup of Folk Music Harvest Party includes Dil-Mastana (India), Nedsaja Küla Bänd, Villu Talsi, Viljandi Youth Symphony Orchestra and ETHNO Estonia, Black Bread Gone Mad, MandoTrio, ViuVäuVau and many others! The event will also feature the tenth annual folk music awards gala "Etnokulp 2018," one of the highlights of the folk music scene.

Friday, 5 October - Sunday, 7 October

2nd Festheart

Rakvere Theatre

The 2nd Festheart focuses on the LGBT+ community on sports, ballet and religion. The festival opens with Belgian drama "Girl," which won the Queer Palm Award at Cannes Film Festival. The film is about 15-year-old Lara, who tries to become a ballerina, but it's not easy because she was born as a boy. The Swiss film "Mario" discusses homosexuality in professional sports. The protagonist must choose between a career in a football club and love. Similar choices have to made by childhood friends in the film "Disobedience" — two girls cannot follow their hearts because it is unacceptable according to their religion. The main guest of the festival is Canadian director and human rights activist Michelle Emson.

Saturday, 6 October

Onion and Fish Day at the Estonian Open Air Museum

Estonian Open Air Museum, Tallinn

When all the field labour and cattle chores are done, it is time to celebrate. At the beginning of October, we invite Seto and Peipus-Russian communities to take a breath and enjoy the fruits of their hard work. On this day, you can take part in a merry Seto Michaelmas party. We will be sharing the vegetable gardening and fishing knowledge of the Setos and Old Believers as well as introducing autumnal festive dishes. Attendees will also be able to concerts by Seto choir Sõsarõ and folklore ensemble Suprjadki.

Festival of Light 2018

Luke Manor Park, Tartu County

The Festival of Lights focuses on light and light-based technologies. It creates a platform to meet and share one's knowledge and experience working with light. The festival studies the essence of light from the scientific and artistic perspective. The Festival of Lights has always shared the value of World Space Week — strengthening the link between space and society. The festival acknowledges the direct and distant impact of light on humans and the environment. The purpose of the festival is to create a socio-cultural environment for scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, etc.

Saturday, 6 October - Saturday, 27 October

French Animated Film Month

Cinema Sõprus, Tallinn

This month, Cinema Sõprus will screen four beautiful French animated films. The French-language films will be screened every Saturday at 13:00 EEST, with subtitles in Estonian or English.

6 October: "The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales" (Patrick Imbert, Benjamin Renner)

13 October: "Ernest and Célestine Winter Tales" (Julien Chheng, Jean-Christophe Roger)

20 October: "The Painting" (Jean-François Laguionie)

27 October 27: "Yellowbird" (Christian De Vita)

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!