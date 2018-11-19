Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 19-25 November

A selection of cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by culture.ee: "With these recommendations, we suggest attending lectures at Ülase12 and St. Nicholas' Museum, a movement workshop, dance performances, concerts, and last but not least, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which has already begun but does not end until early December."

Ongoing - Sunday, 2 December

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)

Various locations, Tallinn / Tartu

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or PÖFF, is an annual film festival that has been held in the Estonian capital since 1997.

PÖFF is the only A-category film festival in Northern Europe, sharing the coveted status with leading world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Warsaw and San Sebastian. With more than 600 films, over 1,200 attending film professionals and journalists, and an attendance of more than 80,000, PÖFF is the largest annual cultural event in Estonia.

Click here for more info.

Monday, 19 November

Art and Politics: Talk by Minna Henriksson (in English)

Ülase12, Tallinn

Minna Henriksson is an artist based in Helsinki. Her work engages with covert political processes that appear to be neutral or natural. In recent years, her work has often involveed archives and histories.

In Tallinn, she will present two recent projects that are based on critical research about the histories of racism in Finland.

"Unfolding Nordic Race Science" is a collaborative research project about the development of race science in the Nordic countries in 1850-1945.

"Works on Paper" (2015-2017) addresses relations between Finland and South Africa during the apartheid regime. Finland was a major paper supplier for the South African government and most of the predominantly white-owned printing industry in apartheid South Africa.

Tuesday, 20 November

Kadri Voorand and Estonian Voices: "Let's Stop the Time"

Saku Arena, Tallinn

LP invites you to the Kadri Voorand and Estonian Voices concert "Let's Stop the Time." which will feature guests artists Andres Kõpper (NOËP), Erki Pärnoja, DJ Sander Mölder and vocal ensemble Accent.

Kadri Voorand is a top-notch musician with a great voice. She collaborates with the best musicians, and the music she creates with them is spontaneous and conjures up overwhelming emotions. "This is the most important concert in my life," she said. "I can bring my dream band onstage. The music I'm writing for this concert is alternative with a touch of pop, but there's also something for jazz fans as well."

The two-hour concert will feature music by Voorand and her trio, a production by Estonian Voices, guest performers' music as well as joint arrangements. "All of this together will create so much musical energy onstage that it will take time to recover from the punch," she added.

Tuesday, 20 November - Wednesday, 21 November

"The Passage"

Stage of Independent Dance (STL), Tallinn

Dance performance for kids by United Dancers of ZUGA.

"The Passage" is a dance performance where friendship and trust will be put to the test. Accordance becomes essential: playing with each other and playing with movements and sound. The joy of play will be held out to both sides — the audience and the performers. At one point, anyone could find themselves part of the play.

The United Dancers of ZUGA is a dance collective established 12 years ago by then-young and active dancers Tiina Mölder, Kaja Kann and Jarmo Karing.

Wednesday, 21 November

"Material Thinking," lecture by Francisco Martínez

St. Nicholas' Museum, Tallinn

For his talk, Francisco Martínez proposes a series of artifacts to be considered as devices for thinking, and a methodology, materiography, that connects theory and physical work.

Francisco Martínez is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki and part of the editorial team of the Anthropological Journal of European Cultures. In 2018, he was awarded the Early Career Prize of the European Association of Social Anthropology for his book "Remains of the Soviet Past in Estonia" (UCL Press).

Thursday, 22 November

FLSE Film Club: "Krugovi" (English subtitles, talk in English)

Üheteistkümnes, Tartu

November at the Philosophy and Semiotics (FLSE) Film Club continues with the Serbian film "Krugovi" ("Circles"), directed by Srdan Golubovic.

Following the screening, we will discuss it with lecturers of the semiotics of conflict Katarina Damčević and Merit Rickberg.

The film explores the consequences of civil war in the former Yugoslavia: the impact of a selfless deed of benevolence and heroism right in the middle of the raging Bosnian War inextricably intertwines the lives of five people who are still affected by its consequences over a decade later. Will they overcome the guilt, frustration, urge for revenge? Will they do the right thing, at all costs?

The film is in Serbian and German with English subtitles.

The talk to follow will be in English.

Friday, 23 November - Saturday, 24 November

Contamporary dance performance "Nasty"

Kumu Auditorium, Tallinn

Founded in 2001, the Susanna Leinonen Company is one of Finland's most acclaimed contemporary dance groups, both nationally and internationally. The company's works are known for their magnificent, polished visuality as well as for choreographer Susanna Leinonen's detailed and demanding language o movement. Leinonen began her career as a dancer in the Estonian National Ballet and is now bringing her top ensemble to Tallinn for the first time for the European premiere of her latest piece, "Nasty."

"Nasty" is a strikingly topical piece that explores the expectations, limitations and attacks targeted at our bodies. Leinonen and her ensemble have examined what it is like to constantly be an object of others' observation; at the centre of the work are dancers and their bodies as tools of artistic work. The highly trained physique becomes a machine that stretches, bends and creaks to attain its full potential. But the question remains: who gets to define that potential?

Arvo Pärt's delicate and expressive music contrasts with and completes this stark vision of the world.

Saturday, 24 November

Movement workshop: Techno Praxis experiment with DJ: 120-1240 BPM

Stage of Independent Dance (STL), Tallinn

This Techno Praxis is an experiment in which, over the course of a three-hour DJed dance session, participants remain at a different tempo each hour: first at 120 BPM, then at 130BPM, and finally at 140BPM. Following the session, there will be feedback and a discussion where participants can share their thoughts about their experience and about where this kind of staying together in one tempo can lead.

Techno Praxis is led by Üüve-Lydia Toompere, a freelance dance artist whose creations and ideas move in parallel with the techno-music scene as well as dance art while studying the club dance culture in Berlin, her current hometown, and Estonia.

The event will be DJed by DJ Kevin Park.

MØ concert

Rock Café, Tallinn

Danish superstar MØ has announced a new 12-date European tour for November-December 2018, culminating in a huge, 15,000-seat homecoming show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen. MØ's friend and sometime collaborator ALMA will open for her on all dates.

The tour will round off what is already shaping up to be a massive year for MØ, and is announced fresh off the back of her scene-stealing appearance at Coachella Festival in the US and an acclaimed UK headline tour, including a sold-out show at Brixton Academy earlier this month. It also comes swift on the heels of the release of her acclaimed new song "Nostalgia," out now and accompanied by an intimate and revealing music video, curated by MØ's parents and featuring family photos from her childhood and teenage years.

Sunday, 25 November

Christmas in Niguliste: Opening of the Christmas Tree with Shishi

St. Nicholas' Museum, Tallinn

For the third year in a row, a Christmas tree created by interior design company Shishi is being shown at St. Nicholas' Museum. This time, the Christmas tree is more festive than ever, and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

On its opening day, entry to the museum with a special ticket will cost 100 cents, or €1.

Programme:

-12:00 - revealing of the tree, organ music

-13:00 - festive concert, mixed choir Estonia

-15:00 - half-hour Christmas-themed organ concert

-16:00 - half-hour Christmas-themed organ concert

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!