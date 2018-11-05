'The Little Comrade' crowned best debut film at Nordic Film Days Lübeck

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Nordic Film Days Lübeck launched its Debut Film Award, which went to Moonika Siimets' "The Little Comrade," the first film of the centennial Estonia 100 film programme.

The Debut Film Award is aimed at recognising and highlighting young Northern European film talent. The winner of the award, which came with a €7,500 prize, was chosen by a jury comprised of 300 so-called friends of the Lübeck festival.

"This kind of deluge of awards leaves me pretty speechless," said director and writer Monika Siimets. "I'm of course incredibly glad that 'The Little Comrade' did so well again — that, in addition to being chosen as the opening film in Lübeck, which is already remarkable, we also won the Debut Film Award. It would be great if the fame enjoyed by the film generated interest in translating Leelo Tungal's fantastic trilogy into German or English, for example."

The renowned Nordic Film Days Lübeck chose "The Little Comrade" as the event's opening film, marking the first time that a Baltic film was chosen to open the festival.

