'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

"The Little Comrade" is based on two autobiographical books by Estonian writer Leelo Tungal. Source: Scene from "The Little Comrade"
"The Little Comrade," the first film of the centennial Estonia 100 film programme, will premiere in the US on 8 January after being selected for competition in the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

"I am very glad that 'The Little Comrade's US premiere will be at this particular festival," said producer Riina Sildos. "This is a place where the public can get acquainted with the nominees for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. It is a great honour that we have also been included in this selection."

According to film director Monika Siimets, this news is quite the way to end the year.

"This has been a beautiful and proud year for me and my film," Ms Siimets said. "In addition to the support and recognition of the home crowd, Leelo Tungal's personal story has touched people in Asia, Europe, and now we're reaching America. Like a real round-the-world trip. I am very thankful to our viewers, supporters and everyone 'behind the scenes' in the film industry who have believed in this story and helped us reach the international public."

One of the US' biggest and most prestigious film festivals, with an annual attendance of over 135,000, the PSIFF is celebrating its 30th anniversary in January, and its jubilee programme includes over 200 films from 78 countries.

As of this week, over 116,000 cinemagoers have seen 'The Little Comrade' in Estonian cinemas.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

