Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) were presented at a gala event on Monday, 1 April. ETV earned a total of eight awards for various programmes, and "The Little Comrade" was crowned Best Film.

The awards ceremony was hosted this year by actor Tõnis Niinemets and featured performances by Priit Võigemast and Vaiko Eplik, Liis Lemsalu, Estonian Voices, slackliner Jaan Roose, and Estonian model Alexandra Elizabeth Ljadov as Majorlilkween.

2019 EFTA WINNERS

Best Film: "The Little Comrade"

Other nominees:

"Eia's Christmas at Phantom Owl Farm"

"Take It or Leave It"

Best Entertainment Programme: "Su nägu kõlab tuttavalt"

Other nominees:

"Eesti otsib superstaari"

"Hommik Anuga"

"Meie aasta Iraanis"

"Suvestuudio"

Best Male Actor: Reimo Sagor ("Take It or Leave It")

Other nominees:

Meelis Rämmeld ("Jaan from Hell")

Tambet Tuisk ("The Little Comrade")

Best Male TV Actor: Priit Võigemast ("Alo")

Other nominees:

Pääru Oja ("Lõks")

Sergo Vares ("Pank")

Tõnis Niinemets ("Alo")

Tõnu Oja ("Papad mammad")

Best Female Actor: Ingrid Isotamm ("Tuliliilia")

Other nominees:

Epp Eespäev ("Take It or Leave It")

Helena Maria Reisner ("The Little Comrade")

Best Female TV Actor: Laine Mägi ("ENSV")

Other nominees:

Evelin Võigemast ("Pank")

Merle Palmiste ("Litsid")

Piret Kalda ("Papad mammad")

Rita Rätsep ("Pilvede all")

Best TV Series: "Litsid"

Other nominees:

"Alo"

"Kättemaksukontor"

"Pank"

"Pilvede all"

Best Camera Operator: Joosep Matjus, Atte Henriksson, Janne Henriksson ("The Wind Sculpted Land")

Other nominees:

Erik Põllumaa ("Portugal")

Mart Taniel ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Female Host: Reet Linna ("Prillitoos")

Other nominees:

Eve Kallaste ("Eesti selgetnägijate tuleproov")

Liisa-Indra Pajuste ("Ela hästi")

Piret Laos ("Hommik!")

Tuuli Roosma ("Meie suvi Iraanlastega")

Best Male Host: Karl-Erik Taukar ("Eesti otsib superstaari")

Other nominees:

Hannes Võrno ("Hannes Võrno 33 minutit")

Jüri Aarma ("Praegu ja siin")

Jüri Butšakov ("Hommik!")

Marko Reikop ("Ringvaade")

Best TV Camera Operator: Raul Priks ("Eesti laul")

Other nominees:

Aare Varik ("Radar")

Andres Loorand ("Meister ja tema 100 Eesti lõõtspilli")

Markus Orav ("Lõks")

Roman Vassiljev ("Birgitta Festival 2018")

Best Film Director: Moonika Siimets ("The Little Comrade")

Other nominees:

Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")

Kaur Kokk ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Screenwriter: Raimo Jõerand, Kiur Aarma, Ari Matikainen ("Rodeo")

Other nominees:

Lauri Lagle ("Portugal")

Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo ("Take It or Leave It")

Best Composer: Tõnu Kõrvits ("The Little Comrade")

Other nominees:

Eeter ("The Wind Sculpted Land")

Ardo Ran Varres ("Rodeo")

Best Special: "Arvo Pärdi keskuse avamine"

Other nominees:

"Inglite aeg"

"MyHits Awards"

"Rock Hotel 40"

"Üheslaulmine"

Best Animated Film: "Teofrastus"

Other nominees:

"Kapten Morten lollide laeval"

"Maasikaõgijad"

Best Documentary: "Ahto. Chasing a Dream"

Other nominees:

"Rodeo"

"The Wind Sculpted Land"

Best New Programme: "Esimene stuudio"

Other nominees:

"Hommik"

"Legendide lahing"

"õhtu Maire Aunastega"

"Sotid selgeks"

TV Person of the Year: Magnus Müürsepp

Film Person of the Year: Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")

Best Director: Eva Katariina Taimre ("Eesti laul")

Other nominees:

Aleksei Mutovkin ("Skorpion")

Anna Stepanova ("Eesti otsib superstaari")

Doris Tääker ("Alo")

Mirjam Marjatta Olesk ("Pilvede all")

Best Reality Show: "Osoon"

Other nominees:

"Kodutunne"

"Kultuurimeeter"

"Sotid selgeks"

"Urmas Ott. One Man Show"

Best Film Editor: Erik Norkroos, Kersti Miilen, Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")

Other nominees:

Matti Näränen, Raimo Jõerand ("Rodeo")

Tambet Tasuja ("Take It or Leave It")

Best Sound Editor: Matis Rei ("Jaan from Hell")

Other nominees:

Nikita Shiskov, Tanel Kadalipp ("Portugal")

Seppo Vanhatalo ("Take It or Leave It")

Best TV Screenwriter: Martin Algus ("Miks mitte?!")

Other nominees:

Andra Teede ("õnne 13")

Kait Kall, Mehis Pihla, Jim Ashilevi, Birgit Kermes, Karl Kermes ("Alo")

Mart Sander ("Litsid")

Mihkel Ulman ("Kättemaksukontor")

Best Editor: Anne-Mari Müller ("Roaldi nädal")

Other nominees:

Kai Väärtnõu ("Ringvaade")

Keili Sükijainen ("Inglite aeg")

Liis Epro ("Pillimeeste klubi")

Maris Johannes ("Kultuurimeeter")

Best Costume Designer: Jaanus Vahtra ("Jaan from Hell")

Other nominees:

Kristiina Ago ("The Little Comrade")

Liis Plato ("Portugal")

Best Film Artist: Pärtel Tall ("Teofrastus")

Other nominees:

Jaagup Roomet ("The Little Comrade")

Matis Mäesalu ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Short Film: "Mu liha ja veri"

Other nominees:

"40 aastat hiljem"

"Hea karjane"

Best Journalistic Story: Laste delikaatsed dokumendid internetis (Eeva Esse, "Radar")

Other nominees:

Danske rahapesuskandaal (Johannes Tralla, "Aktuaalne kaamera")

Igor Mangi ahistamise paljastamine ("Pealtnägija")

Internetikelmuse ohvrid ("Sotid selgeks!")

Vähiravifond kaevati kohtusse (Nele Kullerkupp, "Skorpion")