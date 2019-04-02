ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8 ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
The 2019 Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) were presented on Monday, 1 April.
Open gallery
188 photos
Photo: The 2019 Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) were presented on Monday, 1 April. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Culture

The Estonian Film and Television Awards (EFTA) were presented at a gala event on Monday, 1 April. ETV earned a total of eight awards for various programmes, and "The Little Comrade" was crowned Best Film.

The awards ceremony was hosted this year by actor Tõnis Niinemets and featured performances by Priit Võigemast and Vaiko Eplik, Liis Lemsalu, Estonian Voices, slackliner Jaan Roose, and Estonian model Alexandra Elizabeth Ljadov as Majorlilkween.

2019 EFTA WINNERS

Best Film: "The Little Comrade"

Other nominees:
"Eia's Christmas at Phantom Owl Farm"
"Take It or Leave It"

Best Entertainment Programme: "Su nägu kõlab tuttavalt"

Other nominees:
"Eesti otsib superstaari"
"Hommik Anuga"
"Meie aasta Iraanis"
"Suvestuudio"

Best Male Actor: Reimo Sagor ("Take It or Leave It")

Other nominees:
Meelis Rämmeld ("Jaan from Hell")
Tambet Tuisk ("The Little Comrade")

Best Male TV Actor: Priit Võigemast ("Alo")

Other nominees:
Pääru Oja ("Lõks")
Sergo Vares ("Pank")
Tõnis Niinemets ("Alo")
Tõnu Oja ("Papad mammad")

Best Female Actor: Ingrid Isotamm ("Tuliliilia")

Other nominees:
Epp Eespäev ("Take It or Leave It")
Helena Maria Reisner ("The Little Comrade")

Best Female TV Actor: Laine Mägi ("ENSV")

Other nominees:
Evelin Võigemast ("Pank")
Merle Palmiste ("Litsid")
Piret Kalda ("Papad mammad")
Rita Rätsep ("Pilvede all")

Best TV Series: "Litsid"

Other nominees:
"Alo"
"Kättemaksukontor"
"Pank"
"Pilvede all"

Best Camera Operator: Joosep Matjus, Atte Henriksson, Janne Henriksson ("The Wind Sculpted Land")

Other nominees:
Erik Põllumaa ("Portugal")
Mart Taniel ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Female Host: Reet Linna ("Prillitoos")

Other nominees:
Eve Kallaste ("Eesti selgetnägijate tuleproov")
Liisa-Indra Pajuste ("Ela hästi")
Piret Laos ("Hommik!")
Tuuli Roosma ("Meie suvi Iraanlastega")

Best Male Host: Karl-Erik Taukar ("Eesti otsib superstaari")

Other nominees:
Hannes Võrno ("Hannes Võrno 33 minutit")
Jüri Aarma ("Praegu ja siin")
Jüri Butšakov ("Hommik!")
Marko Reikop ("Ringvaade")

Best TV Camera Operator: Raul Priks ("Eesti laul")

Other nominees:
Aare Varik ("Radar")
Andres Loorand ("Meister ja tema 100 Eesti lõõtspilli")
Markus Orav ("Lõks")
Roman Vassiljev ("Birgitta Festival 2018")

Best Film Director: Moonika Siimets ("The Little Comrade")

Other nominees:
Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")
Kaur Kokk ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Screenwriter: Raimo Jõerand, Kiur Aarma, Ari Matikainen ("Rodeo")

Other nominees:
Lauri Lagle ("Portugal")
Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo ("Take It or Leave It")

Best Composer: Tõnu Kõrvits ("The Little Comrade")

Other nominees:
Eeter ("The Wind Sculpted Land")
Ardo Ran Varres ("Rodeo")

Best Special: "Arvo Pärdi keskuse avamine"

Other nominees:
"Inglite aeg"
"MyHits Awards"
"Rock Hotel 40"
"Üheslaulmine"

Best Animated Film: "Teofrastus"

Other nominees:
"Kapten Morten lollide laeval"
"Maasikaõgijad"

Best Documentary: "Ahto. Chasing a Dream"

Other nominees:
"Rodeo"
"The Wind Sculpted Land"

Best New Programme: "Esimene stuudio"

Other nominees:
"Hommik"
"Legendide lahing"
"õhtu Maire Aunastega"
"Sotid selgeks"

TV Person of the Year: Magnus Müürsepp

Film Person of the Year: Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")

Best Director: Eva Katariina Taimre ("Eesti laul")

Other nominees:
Aleksei Mutovkin ("Skorpion")
Anna Stepanova ("Eesti otsib superstaari")
Doris Tääker ("Alo")
Mirjam Marjatta Olesk ("Pilvede all")

Best Reality Show: "Osoon"

Other nominees:
"Kodutunne"
"Kultuurimeeter"
"Sotid selgeks"
"Urmas Ott. One Man Show"

Best Film Editor: Erik Norkroos, Kersti Miilen, Jaanis Valk ("Ahto. Chasing a Dream")

Other nominees:
Matti Näränen, Raimo Jõerand ("Rodeo")
Tambet Tasuja ("Take It or Leave It")

Best Sound Editor: Matis Rei ("Jaan from Hell")

Other nominees:
Nikita Shiskov, Tanel Kadalipp ("Portugal")
Seppo Vanhatalo ("Take It or Leave It")

Best TV Screenwriter: Martin Algus ("Miks mitte?!")

Other nominees:
Andra Teede ("õnne 13")
Kait Kall, Mehis Pihla, Jim Ashilevi, Birgit Kermes, Karl Kermes ("Alo")
Mart Sander ("Litsid")
Mihkel Ulman ("Kättemaksukontor")

Best Editor: Anne-Mari Müller ("Roaldi nädal")

Other nominees:
Kai Väärtnõu ("Ringvaade")
Keili Sükijainen ("Inglite aeg")
Liis Epro ("Pillimeeste klubi")
Maris Johannes ("Kultuurimeeter")

Best Costume Designer: Jaanus Vahtra ("Jaan from Hell")

Other nominees:
Kristiina Ago ("The Little Comrade")
Liis Plato ("Portugal")

Best Film Artist: Pärtel Tall ("Teofrastus")

Other nominees:
Jaagup Roomet ("The Little Comrade")
Matis Mäesalu ("Jaan from Hell")

Best Short Film: "Mu liha ja veri"

Other nominees:
"40 aastat hiljem"
"Hea karjane"

Best Journalistic Story: Laste delikaatsed dokumendid internetis (Eeva Esse, "Radar")

Other nominees:
Danske rahapesuskandaal (Johannes Tralla, "Aktuaalne kaamera")
Igor Mangi ahistamise paljastamine ("Pealtnägija")
Internetikelmuse ohvrid ("Sotid selgeks!")
Vähiravifond kaevati kohtusse (Nele Kullerkupp, "Skorpion")

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian film and television awards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
13:44

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

13:04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

12:36

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

09:54

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

09:01

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:54

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

16:23

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

16:10

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

15:47

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

15:03

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Business
28.03

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

28.03

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:41

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

17:14

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

16:54

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

16:23

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

16:10

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

15:47

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

15:03

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

14:22

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

13:44

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

13:04

Direct democracy voter thresholds could be 25,000

12:36

Boyko most popular candidate by Ukrainian votes cast in Estonia

11:48

Martin Repinski to resign as Jõhvi municipal mayor for Riigikogu

09:54

Mikser likely to challenge Põlluaas as candidate for Riigikogu president

09:01

Over 1,800km of roadwork planned for 2019

01.04

Rein Raud: Isamaa, Centre faced with classic prisoner's dilemma

01.04

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 April

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

NATO jets in air policing duties scrambled three times last week

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: