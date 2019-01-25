news

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards gala held in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
2019 Estonian Music Awards at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall. 24 January 2019.
Open gallery
68 photos
Photo: 2019 Estonian Music Awards at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall. 24 January 2019. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Culture

Hosted by Triinu "Lepatriinu" Paometsa and musician Reigo Ahven, the Estonian Music Awards gala was held at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall on Thursday night, where awards were handed out in a total of 17 categories.

The winners of the 2019 Estonian Music Awards are as follows:

Best Classical Album: Erkki-Sven Tüür, "Illuminatio. Whistles and Whispers from Uluru. Symphony No. 8" (Lawrence Power (viola), Genevieve Lacey (recorder), Tapiola Sinfonietta, conductor Olari Elts)

Best Jazz Album: Estonian Voices, "Taat läks lolliks"

Best Ethnic/Folk Album: Puuluup, "Süüta mu lumi"

Best Electronic Album: Sander Mölder, "TIKS 068"

Best Alternative/Indie Album: Maarja Nuut & Ruum, "Muunduja"

Best Metal Album: Talbot, "Magnetism"

Best Rock Album: Ewert and the Two Dragons, "Hands Around the Moon"

Best Pop Album: NOËP, "Heads In The Clouds"

Best Hip-hop/Rap Album: TOMM¥ €A$H, "¥€$"

Best Debut Album: Sander Mölder, "TIKS 068"

Best Female Artist: Lenna

Best Male Artist: nublu

Best Band: Ewert and the Two Dragons

Best Music Video: TOMM¥ €A$H, "LITTLE MOLLY"

Best Song: nublu feat. reket, "Mina ka"

Best Album: Ewert and the Two Dragons, "Hands Around the Moon"

Contributions to Estonian Music: Mahavok

Tommy Cash netted the most nominations this year, with the album "¥€$" being nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Album (won) and Best Album. Cash himself was also nominated for Best Male Artist, and his video for "LITTLE MOLLY" (won) was one of three of his nominated for Best Music Video.

Estonian Voices, nublu, Ewert and the Two Dragons, NOËP, Revals and Lenna had also earned three nominations each in various categories.

Thursday night's gala event traditionally included a number of show numbers and a star-studded list of performers, including Ott Lepland, Rein Rannap, Öed, Bert Prikenfeld (Bert on Beats), Maian, Lenna, Ewert and the Two Dragons, Uudo Sepp, Revals, Duo Ruut, Talbot, NOËP, Victor Crone, the Boondocks, and Mahavok.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicestonian music awards


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Reform promises campaign bus compliance with outdoor ad ban

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Reinsalu: Last year's resettlement quota not to roll over to 2019

24.01

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

Opinion
22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:57

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

24.01

IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs

23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
16:59

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

16:16

Prime minister in Davos, discusses tech cooperation with African nations

15:20

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

14:58

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

14:24

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards gala held in Tallinn

13:41

The strange case of Andres Anvelt

12:53

Estonia opens honorary consulate in San Diego

11:59

Ministry seeking solution to law affecting some new mothers' benefits

10:56

No candidates withdraw ahead of Riigikogu elections

09:58

Tallinn City Council votes in favour of reducing council size

08:57

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Reform promises campaign bus compliance with outdoor ad ban

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Reinsalu: Last year's resettlement quota not to roll over to 2019

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

24.01

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Culture.ee: Ago Väli on Out-Or's Structures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: