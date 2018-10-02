Gallery: Music Awards held at Tallinn Airport on International Music Day

The Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Music Council marked International Music Day on 1 October with the 11th Music Awards gala held at Tallinn Airport.

International Music Day was celebrated with over a hundred free concerts at a variety of venues across Estonia, including schools, kindergartens and museums, but also bus stations, markets and even a car dealership.

The day was capped off with the awarding of the 2018 Music Awards at a gala held at Tallinn Airport, under the direction of Robert Annus and artistic direction of Kristjan Hallik.

The Cultural Endowment of Estonia Council chose the winners of the 2018 awards, including musicians and ensembles, from among publicly nominated candidates for their outstanding achievements during the 2017-2018 season.

This year, a total of nine prizes of €4,000 each were awarded together with "Jonnakas" trophies, the authors of which were Risto Tali and Rait Siska.

Winners of the Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's Annual Prize

-Mihkel Poll

-Madis Metsamart

-Leho Karin

-Collegium Musicale Chamber Choir and conductor Endrik Üksvärav

-Jüri Reinvere

-Jaak Sooäär

-Helena Tulve

-Diana Liiv

-Alvar Loog

Since 2002, the Estonian Music Council has recognised Estonian musicians or music institutions whose activity has contributed toward the development of Estonia's music industry. The council's prize is awarded based on cumulative efforts. The winners of the award were selected from candidates nominated by members of the Estonian Music Council and chosen by a jury consisting of the board of the Estonian Music Council as well as representatives of donors.

2018 winners of the Estonian Music Council's Music Awards

-Composition Award: Märt-Matis Lill

-Interpretation Award: Lembit Saarsalu

-Award for Outstanding Acivity in Music: Madis Kolk

The awarding of the 2018 Music Awards was supported by Maarja and Indrek Neivelt, the Estonian Writers' Union and the Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

