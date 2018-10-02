news

Gallery: Music Awards held at Tallinn Airport on International Music Day ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
The Music Awards gala was held at Tallinn Airport this year. 1 October 2018.
Open gallery
34 photos
Photo: The Music Awards gala was held at Tallinn Airport this year. 1 October 2018. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
Culture

The Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia and the Estonian Music Council marked International Music Day on 1 October with the 11th Music Awards gala held at Tallinn Airport.

International Music Day was celebrated with over a hundred free concerts at a variety of venues across Estonia, including schools, kindergartens and museums, but also bus stations, markets and even a car dealership.

The day was capped off with the awarding of the 2018 Music Awards at a gala held at Tallinn Airport, under the direction of Robert Annus and artistic direction of Kristjan Hallik.

The Cultural Endowment of Estonia Council chose the winners of the 2018 awards, including musicians and ensembles, from among publicly nominated candidates for their outstanding achievements during the 2017-2018 season.

This year, a total of nine prizes of €4,000 each were awarded together with "Jonnakas" trophies, the authors of which were Risto Tali and Rait Siska.

Winners of the Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's Annual Prize

-Mihkel Poll

-Madis Metsamart

-Leho Karin

-Collegium Musicale Chamber Choir and conductor Endrik Üksvärav

-Jüri Reinvere

-Jaak Sooäär

-Helena Tulve

-Diana Liiv

-Alvar Loog

Since 2002, the Estonian Music Council has recognised Estonian musicians or music institutions whose activity has contributed toward the development of Estonia's music industry. The council's prize is awarded based on cumulative efforts. The winners of the award were selected from candidates nominated by members of the Estonian Music Council and chosen by a jury consisting of the board of the Estonian Music Council as well as representatives of donors.

2018 winners of the Estonian Music Council's Music Awards

-Composition Award: Märt-Matis Lill

-Interpretation Award: Lembit Saarsalu

-Award for Outstanding Acivity in Music: Madis Kolk

The awarding of the 2018 Music Awards was supported by Maarja and Indrek Neivelt, the Estonian Writers' Union and the Music Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

awardsmusicinternational music daycultural endowment of estoniaestonian music council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
01.10

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

01.10

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

01.10

Tartu residents not happy with planned bus network changes

01.10

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses Wuhan Open final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:46

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

01.10

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

01.10

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

01.10

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

01.10

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

Opinion
10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

Culture
2019 Elections
Siiri Sisask at the EKRE Council meeting on Saturday. 29 September 2018.

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

Just two days after announcing her intention to join the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and run as a member thereof in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, singer and former Riigikogu MP Siiri Sisask announced on Monday that she would not run in the elections as a member of the party after all.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:37

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

14:48

Gallery: Music Awards held at Tallinn Airport on International Music Day

14:25

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

13:20

Weather Service: First snow expected for late October

12:35

Health fund reporting misleading number of specialist contracts signed

11:39

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

10:42

Kontaveit achieves new record ranking, advances to third round in Beijing

09:46

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

08:53

Spanish pilot behind accidental missile launch receives minimal penalty

01.10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 1-7 October

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

01.10

On 30th anniversary, Ratas thanks contributors to Popular Front

01.10

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

01.10

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

01.10

Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

01.10

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

01.10

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

01.10

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

01.10

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: