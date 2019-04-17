ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News
Arash Yazdani, composer of
Arash Yazdani, composer of "Nakba," is among the shortlisted nominees for the 2019 New Music Award. Source: Rene Jakobson
Culture

Seven nominees have been shortlisted from a total of 41 candidates for the LHV New Music Award, which aims to spotlight contemporary works by Estonian classical composers. This year's award, the fourth presented by the Estonian Composers' Union and LHV, will recognise one work that premiered in 2018.

The New Music Award acknowledges new Estonian music and highlights works that deserve to reach international audiences. The Estonian Composers' Union and LHV Bank, the sponsor of the award, believe it is necessary to highlight the valuable and high-quality creative work being done by Estonian classical music composers, according to a union press release.

This year, the jury has selected the following nominees:

-Age Veeroos, "Skein of Thought"
-Andrus Kallastu, "La Mort du Shamane"
-Arash Yazdani, "Nakba"
-Elo Masing, "Relational Structure"
-Helena Tulve, "In Uncharted Waters"
-Jüri Reinvere, "Und müde vom Glück, fingen sie an zu tanzen"
-Liina Sumera, "Conatus"

Works by Märt-Matis Lill and Erkki-Sven Tüür had also been shortlisted by the jury, however Mr Lill declined, as he is chairman of the jury, and Mr Tüür requested that he not be included in this year's list of nominees, as he had won the award last year and would like for other composers to be recognised.

The New Music Award will be presented during the symphony concert of the World Music Days 2019 festival on 3 May. The laureate will receive a monetary award as well as a piece by glass artist Mare Saare.

The New Music Award is issued by LHV Bank in cooperation with partners Estonian Composers' Union, the Estonian Music Information Centre, Estonian Public Broadcasting and Klassikaraadio, and the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

Previous laureates of the award include Liisa Hirsch, "Ascending...Descending" (2016), Toivo Tulev, "Black Mirror" (2017), and Erkki-Sven Tüür, "Solastalgia" (2018).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musiclhvcomposersnew music awardestonian composers' unionclassical music


