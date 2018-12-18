Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

Nukufilm Studios' latest short film, the claymation "Teofrastus," premieres in Tallinn at Cinema Sõprus on Tuesday.

Set in Estonia in the 1980s, the film is based on the Astrid Reinla book by the same name.

"Teofrastus" is the story of a cat who needs the help of compassionate people to find home. Through his experiences, the film touches on topics including freedom, compassion, and the search for one's own home and place in the world.

It is suitable for adults and children of all ages alike.

It took 80kg of modelling clay and seven months of filming alone at a rate of seven seconds of footage per day to make. The 16-minute film took a total of three years to produce, however.

Teofrastus (trailer) from Nukufilm on Vimeo.

"Teofrastus" will premiere at Tallinn's Cinema Sõprus at 17:00 EET on Tuesday, where Mari Jürjens will also debut its theme song, among other songs.

Its Tartu debut will take place at Tartu Electric Theatre (Elektriteater) at 19:00 EET on Friday, 18 January.

Credits include director and scriptwriter Sergei Kibus, art director Pärtel Tall, narrator Aleksei Turovski, composer Mari Jürjens, director of photography Ragnar Neljandi, animators Olga Stalev and Triin Sarapik-Kivi, sound engineer Ekke Västrik, and producers Kerdi Oengo and Andres Mänd. Produced by Nukufilm Studios.

