news

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Nukufilm Studios' new claymation short film
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: Nukufilm Studios' new claymation short film "Teofrastus" premieres on Tuesday, 18 December. Author: Press photos
Culture

Nukufilm Studios' latest short film, the claymation "Teofrastus," premieres in Tallinn at Cinema Sõprus on Tuesday.

Set in Estonia in the 1980s, the film is based on the Astrid Reinla book by the same name.

"Teofrastus" is the story of a cat who needs the help of compassionate people to find home. Through his experiences, the film touches on topics including freedom, compassion, and the search for one's own home and place in the world.

It is suitable for adults and children of all ages alike.

It took 80kg of modelling clay and seven months of filming alone at a rate of seven seconds of footage per day to make. The 16-minute film took a total of three years to produce, however.

Teofrastus (trailer) from Nukufilm on Vimeo.

"Teofrastus" will premiere at Tallinn's Cinema Sõprus at 17:00 EET on Tuesday, where Mari Jürjens will also debut its theme song, among other songs.

Its Tartu debut will take place at Tartu Electric Theatre (Elektriteater) at 19:00 EET on Friday, 18 January.

Credits include director and scriptwriter Sergei Kibus, art director Pärtel Tall, narrator Aleksei Turovski, composer Mari Jürjens, director of photography Ragnar Neljandi, animators Olga Stalev and Triin Sarapik-Kivi, sound engineer Ekke Västrik, and producers Kerdi Oengo and Andres Mänd. Produced by Nukufilm Studios.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

filmsteofrastusclaymationshort filmsnukufilm studios


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

17.12

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

17.12

Ratas meeting Baltic prime ministers in Vilnius, to continue on to Vienna

17.12

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:17

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

13:30

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

12:22

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

12:09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

11:21

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

17.12

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

17.12

Ratas meeting Baltic prime ministers in Vilnius, to continue on to Vienna

17.12

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

16.12

Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert heard by millions

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: