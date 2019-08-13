ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Tartuff kicks off in pouring rain

Opening night of Tartuff 2019. Aug. 12, 2019.
Photo: Opening night of Tartuff 2019. Aug. 12, 2019. Author: Oliver Kuusk
From the organizers of Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), Tartu Love Film Festival "Tartuff" began in the Southern Estonian city's Town Hall Square on Monday night, where nearly 700 people showed up for the opening ceremony despite the rain.

The festival's opening ceremony began at 9:45 p.m. with a collage film dedicated to scenes filmed in Tartu and other parts of Southern Estonia, followed by a screening of Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" (1996) at 10:30 p.m.

"We'd like to thank the brave audience that ignored the rain, and the dancers that had to perform in the downpour," festival director Agnes Joyet said.

Joyet was joined at the opening ceremony by Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Tartu 2024 leading project manager Erni Kask and Tartuff festival program manager Dagmar Raudam.

The collage film was compiled by Rasmus Puksmann; accompanying dancers included Ingmar Jõela, Steffi Pähn, Allar Valge and Aneta Varts, choreographed by Ingmar Jõela.

Monday night's event was organized by Tartu 2024 - European Capital of Culture Candidate City in cooperation with Tartuff.

Love in its many aspects

The secondary focus of Tartuff this year is music, and the six-day festival will feature the world premiere of American director Jonathan McHugh's new documentary "Long Live Rock." McHugh and Fanny Bräuning, the Swiss director of the documentary "The Journey - A Story of Love," will both be making appearances at the festival this week.

All screenings at Town Hall Square will be preceded by short films produced in the framework of the #EUandME public awareness campaign launched by the European Commission focused on introducing young people to the liberties and opportunities provided by the EU.

Among these shorts is "The Dream Cut," the campaign's winning short film, directed by Estonian filmmaker Vlad Muko.

All Tartuff screenings are free for festivalgoers.

Other events featured in the festival program include an album debut concert by blues guitarist Andres Roots, film-inspired discussions regarding the right to die and whether rock is dead, a lindy hop dance lesson, and a traditional movie trivia contest.

Click here for more English-language information regarding 2019 Tartuff program, schedule and more.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

