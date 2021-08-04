Gallery: Tartu Love Film Festival opens with science-themed spectacle

Tartu Love Film Festival Tartuff, organized by the Black Nights Film Festival, kicked off on Monday night with 700 people gathering to enjoy a spectacle of science despite the shaky weather conditions.

All 600 chairs at the Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) were occupied on Monday. "We are very grateful for our audience who acted responsibly," said festival manager Kristiina Reidolv, who opened the festival alongside Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas, Estonian Research Council head Anu Noorma, Tartu 2024 head Kuldar Leis and Tartuff film program head Dagmar Raudam.

The AHHAA Science Center and circus artist Maarja Roolaht performed acts for the opening event, inspired by a sub-theme of the festival - science. A premiere of Rao Heidmets' experimental animated short "Kood" took place, showing how folk dance is embedded into the DNA of Estonians.

The Tartuff festival will continue on Wednesday and will run until August 12. A timetable of movies is available here.

All Tartuff film screenings are free. Only people who present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of coronavirus vaccination or recovery are allowed to enter the Athena Center for the festival's documentary and children's films program.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Gallery: Tartu Love Film Festival opens with science-themed spectacle

