Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

Culture
Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak at the premiere of his eponymous documentary.
Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak at the premiere of his eponymous documentary. Source: Marek Metslaid
"Ott Tänak: The Movie" has been viewed over 80,000 times in Estonian movie theaters, nearly doubling the documentary box office record set just last year, but it will soon be wrapping up its domestic big-screen run. Stereotek Film, however, is set to start courting potential distributors for the film abroad, beginning with meetings during Cannes Film Festival, which began Tuesday.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) director Tiina Lokk noted that while movies in countries the size of Estonia typically start being aired on TV about half a year after the conclusion of their big-screen runs, this likely won't be the case with Tänak's documentary.

"First of all, it is still being screened in movie theaters, which is a total record for a documentary," she highlighted. "Second, the Tänak movie will kick off PÖFF's sports movies program, where fans will be treated to extra footage that didn't make the final cut."

The festival director admitted nonetheless that it was diffcult to judge the film's potential abroad.

"The film has been very professionally produced, so everything depends on how popular rally is as a sport worldwide, and how involved fans are in Tänak's struggles for a World Rally Championship title," Lokk said.

Movie theater chain Cinamon board member Toomas Luhats believes that the film will no doubt strike a chord both at Cannes as well as on other markets.

"The biggest interest will likely be in Japan, Finland and EU countries, but if we're lucky, this might end up on Netflix, which would mean global distribution," he highlighted.

"Ott Tänak: The Movie" provides viewers with the opportunity to cheer Tänak on as he attempts to take the World Rally Championship (WRC) World Champion title. The film gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at nerve-wracking races and other aspects of the life of Estonia's top driver that are typically not open to the public.

The documentary premiered on April 12.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

