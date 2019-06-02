Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja won Rally de Portugal on Sunday, concluding the seventh rally of the 2019 World Rally Championship (WRC) series.

Tänak kicked off the final race day in first place, having led the rally in his Toyota Yaris since Friday, and took the win with an overall time of 3:20:22.8 and 91.9 points.

Belgian Thierry Neuville finished second in his Hyundai i20 with a time of 3:20:38.7 and 91.8 points, with France's Sébastien Ogier, the current WRC championship leader, placing third with a time of 3:21:19.9 and 91.5 points.

WRC overall rankings following Rally de Portugal:

1. Sébastien Ogier - Wikipedia (France, Citroën C3), 142 points

2. Ott Tänak (Estonia, Toyota Yaris), 140 points

3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium, Hyundai i20), 132 points

4. Elfyn Evans (U.K., Ford Fiesta), 65 points

5. Kris Meeke (U.K., Toyota Yaris), 56 points

6. Teemu Suninen (Finland, Ford Fiesta), 44 points

7. Sébastien Loeb (France, Hyundai i20), 39 points

8. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway, Hyundai i20), 36 points

As Tänak remains ranked second overall in the current WRC standings, Ogier will lead heading into Rally Italia Sardegna in Sardinia on June 13-16.

