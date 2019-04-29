Ott Tänak finishes eighth in Argentina

Rally driver Ott Tänak finished eighth in the WRC Rally Argentina on Sunday, after an up-and-down race which he had led in the early stages, only to drop out on Saturday with a flat battery.

Tänak, and Estonian co-driver Martin Järveoja, re-entered the competition, at Villa Carlos Paz, in the Córdoba Sierras, on Sunday, after his Toyota Yaris' technical difficulties, closing a two minute gap on Mads Östberg of Norway (Citroen), to take one more point on the day.

He remains in third place in the overall drivers' standing after the race, behind last year's first and second placed men (albeit in the reverse order), Thierry Neuville of Belgium (Hyundai) and French driver Sébastien Ogier (Citroen).

Tänak's team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, lies in second in the manufacturers' table. The next race in the series is in neighboring Chile, on 10-12 May.