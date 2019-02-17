news

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship ({{commentsTotal}})

Ott Tänak (right) and co-driver Martin Järveoja after they won the 2019 Rally Sweden on 17 February.
Ott Tänak (right) and co-driver Martin Järveoja after they won the 2019 Rally Sweden on 17 February. Source: Karli Saul/Scanpix
Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in their Toyota Yaris won the Rally Sweden on Sunday, finishing with 2:47:30.0 and 53.7 seconds ahead of Finns Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm in their Citroën C3. Belgians Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul came in third 56.7 seconds behind Mr Tänak in their Hyundai i20.

His win of the final live TV Wolf Power Stage gets Mr Tänak five bonus points, ahead of Mr Neuville's four points for coming in second, and Elfyn Evans in his Ford Fiesta getting three points. Sébastien Ogier, also in a C3, took two points, Mr Lappi one point.

Mr Tänak advances to leader of the FIA World Rally Championship for the first time in his career.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

