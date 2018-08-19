Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja (Toyota) won the WRC Rally Germany in Saarland on Sunday with a time of 3:03:36.9.

The Estonian duo beat Belgians Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gisoul (Hyundai; +39.2) and Finland's Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm (Toyota; +1:00.9).

Ott Tänak remains ranked third in the overall standings with 138 points after Sunday's race, and with five more rounds to go before season end in Australia in November. Thierry Neuville currently tops the rankings with 172 points, followed by Sebastien Ogier with 149 points.

Hailing from the former Kärdla Municipality on the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa, Tänak, 30, has raced in the WRC since 2009, with five race victories under his belt to date including Sunday's Rally Germany.