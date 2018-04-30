Tänak wins 2018 Rally Argentina, remains WRC third with 72 points

Estonian driver Ott Tänak (Toyota) won the 2018 Rally Argentina on Sunday, also the fifth round of the 2018 World Rally Championship. Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo made the race's top three after Tänak.

Tänak laid the groundwork for his win on Friday, where he was able to keep up a very good speed. He pushed on through Saturday as well, winning five stages, making it a total of ten stage wins for Tänak in this race.

"This was special. You can never tell what's going to happen when the team changes. But it's great to see how quickly things are developing," Tänak said after the race.

"The car is almost what I want it to be, and work with the team is coming along very nicely. We just have to go on this way now. We've felt confident in the car all weekend, and we knew exactly what we were doing," Tänak added.

Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville, who came in second with a deficit of +37,7 to Tänak's 3:43.28,9, said that he was happy with his result, and that their second place is a great relief after their tough weekend in Corsica. "I'm glad that we have our speed back. The team has done good work this weekend," Neuville said.

Fellow Hyundai driver Dani Sordo, +1.15,7 behind Tänak, also said he is glad about his result.

The top three of the 2018 World Rally Championship haven't changed, but moved closer together after this weekend. Sebastien Ogier (Ford) still leads with now exactly 100 points. Neuville is a close second with 90 points, followed by Ott Tänak and his 72 points.