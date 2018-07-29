news

Ott Tänak wins Rally Finland ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
Ott Tänak (left) on the podium after the Neste Rally Finland win on Sunday, together with co-driver Martin Järveoja and team boss Tommi Mäkinen.
Ott Tänak (left) on the podium after the Neste Rally Finland win on Sunday, together with co-driver Martin Järveoja and team boss Tommi Mäkinen. Source: Kuvatõmmis
News

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak won the WRC Neste Rally Finland on Sunday. Tänak, together with co-driver Martin Järveoja, took their Toyota Yaris to the top of the weekend's results table, making him the second Estonian driver to win the Finnish WRC event since Markko Märtin won there in 2003.

Taking a commanding 40 second lead over second placed driver Mads Østerberg of Norway going into the final day of the contest, Tänak beat the Norwegian and his co-driver, Torstein Eriksen, and also netted a maximum 30-point score by winning the powerstage.

The win is Tänak's second of the 2018 season, having finished first in Argentina in April.

The competition had started hard on Friday, with Østerberg's Citroën battling hard with the Toyota, only to fade on the Saturday. Tänak's teammate, eventual third placed man, Finn Jari-Matti Latvala challenging hard in his home race, helped boost this turnaround in fortunes.

With all the work done on the Saturday, Tänak could, if not take it easy, at least make good use of his 40-second cushion, which Østerberg was only able to reduce by a few seconds, leaving Tänak the victory by 32 seconds.

Rivals for the overall WRC Championship title, Sebastien Ogier of France and Thierry Neuville of Belgium, had a far less eventful time finishing in 7th and 10th places respectively, although the Finnish result shouldn't damage their championship chances too dramatically, as they remain in the top two spots.

Ott Tänak himself strengthens his third place position in the overall standings with 107 points after today's race, and with five more rounds to go before season end in Australia in November. Ogier remains in first place with 153 points and Neuville in second with 132 points.

Tänak, 30, from Kärla parish on Saaremaa, has raced in the WRC since 2009 and has to date four race victories to his name, including Sunday's Rally Finland. For the 2018 season he signed up for two seasons with the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team, managed by legendary Finnish former driver Tommi Mäkinen.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ott tänakrally finland


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
27.07

Simson to Ruhnu islanders: You yourselves wanted catamaran ferry

27.07

Estonian infantry unit to deploy to Mali in August

27.07

Col. Karus to take command of 1st Infantry Brigade next week

27.07

Extreme fire danger period effective across Estonia beginning Saturday

27.07

Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress

27.07

Young teachers support now open to teachers in Tartu, Tallinn as well

26.07

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

26.07

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
27.07

€246 million invested in Estonian startups in first half of 2018

26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

25.07

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:18

Jüri Ratas met Czech and UK counterparts in Salzburg on Friday

15:35

Ott Tänak wins Rally Finland

12:58

Tallinna Vesi sees 28.3% jump in profits to Q2 in spite of legal woes

10:02

Narva-Jõesuu forest fire contained

28.07

Kaja Kallas MEP to return from Brussels in early September

28.07

New Estonian ambassador to Latvia to present credentials

28.07

Estonia and Austria both want strong, competitive EU

27.07

Riigikogu committee to discuss Danske money laundering case on Tuesday

27.07

Alajõe to head Estonian Research Council's Brussels R&D liaison office

27.07

Simson to Ruhnu islanders: You yourselves wanted catamaran ferry

27.07

Estonian infantry unit to deploy to Mali in August

27.07

Eesti Energia sees second quarter net profit of €15 million

27.07

Col. Karus to take command of 1st Infantry Brigade next week

27.07

€246 million invested in Estonian startups in first half of 2018

27.07

Extreme fire danger period effective across Estonia beginning Saturday

27.07

Centre to elect party chair at autumn congress

27.07

Young teachers support now open to teachers in Tartu, Tallinn as well

26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

26.07

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: