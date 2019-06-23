ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

ERR News
Victory Day parade in Tartu.
Photo: Victory Day parade in Tartu. Author: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sunday, June 23 is victory day (Võidupüha) in Estonia, marking the anniversary of the 1919 Battle of Võnnu (near Cēsis, Latvia) over German forces, part of the Estonian War of Independence.

The traditional parade held in Tartu was presided over by Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonian president, who gave a speech. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), defence minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa), speaker of the house Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and former president Arnold Rüütel were amongst those in attendance.

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), as well as members of the voluntary Defence League (Kaitseliit) and affiliated units including the Women's Home Defence (Naiskodukaitse ), the Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad) and the Home Daughters (Kodutütred), all participated in the parade, together with military bands and a display of hardware including a British Army Air Corps AgustaWestland Apache ground attack helicopter.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

