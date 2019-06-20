Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) met with his Latvian and Lithuanian colleagues in Tartu on Wednesday, where a joint communique was signed highlighting the priorities in the field of defense cooperation in the near future.

Luik met with Latvian defense minister Artis Pabriks and Lithuanian defense minister Raimundas Karoblis in Tartu. After the meeting, Luik said that defense cooperation between the Baltic states is deeper and more comprehensive than ever before, and that it covers almost all areas of national defense and service branches, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said.

"In addition to the usual topics concerning NATO, regional cooperation and the defense initiatives of the European Union, we also discussed several capability development issues, for example the future of our navies and the impact of wind farms on radar, regarding which the concerns of the Baltic states are to a great extent similar," Luik said.

The ministers also welcomed the strengthening of the United States' military presence in Poland. It is important for the Baltic states that the additional units can also rotate to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania for military exercises and other activities, the ministers said. This would bring great added value and strengthen NATO's defense stance in the region.

The ministers also attended a graduation ceremony and flag donation and inauguration ceremony of the Baltic Defence College (BALTDEFCOL) in Tartu on Thursday. According to Luik, Estonia is very pleased to be presiding over Baltic defense cooperation this year, which also marks the 20-year anniversary of the college.

"The Baltic Defence College is one of the most outstanding joint projects and success stories of Baltic defense cooperation, and we've decided to hold a regular meeting of Baltic defense ministers in Tartu specifically to honor this fact," Luik added.

