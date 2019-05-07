ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Chief of Staff of Poland's defense forces Lieut. Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak arriving in Estonia Monday.
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: Chief of Staff of Poland's defense forces Lieut. Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak arriving in Estonia Monday. Author: mil.ee
News

A proposed air defense system covering all three Baltic States is both likely and appealing, said head of Poland's defense forces, Lieut. Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak said Monday.

Lieut. Gen. Andrzejczak is visting Estonia, attending the Riigikogu on Monday and is observing the annual large-scale Spring Storm military exercise in Klooga, Harju County, Tuesday.

''I am following Spring Storm, and our units there, but I am also interested in operational plans and serious initiatives like air defense systems,'' Lieut. Gen. Andrzejczak, who is visiting Estonia, was quoted by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) as saying.

''An air defense system operating across the region still looks very likely,'' he went on.

''We understand there are challenges facing the defense of the Baltic States. Poland, as a NATO member, is aware of its responsibilities in the region and is very interesting in giving support,'' he said, noting that F-16 fighters in Polish air force service were recently in Lithuania.

"We will continue to strengthen the debate in areas still in the pipeline," noted Andrzejczak, adding that Polish fighters are expected to be stationed in Estonia in 2020.

As reported on ERR News, Sukhoi Su-22 variable-sweep wing fighter-bombers took part in training flights over northerastern Estonia last Friday, as part of Spring Storm.

Lieut. Gen. Andrzejczak is discussing bilateral cooperation issues with his Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) colleagues, including in intelligence and cyber-defense, while in Estonia.

''We are looking for further areas of cooperation and opportunities to enhance our capabilities. Our role as military personnel is to ensure our capability in collaboration, mutual understanding, and mutual trust," he said.

Common view

Lieut. Gen. Andrzejczak said Poland shares a common view with Estonia concerning security in the region, with his weekly visit contributing to the exchange of information between the Baltic States, and the strengthening of a common security architecture.

"Poland is doing everything possible to build a secure environment, and these exercises are a component of that," he continued.

However, he stopped short of clarifying whether US MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-air missile systems, which Poland is set to acquire, would be involved in the proposed Baltic airspace defense.

"We are members of NATO and we have one airspace, so there are no limits in our considerations - no limits to exercises or military operations," he told the Lithuanian branch of BNS.

Lieut. Gen. Andrzejczak and his delegation have also visited Ämari Air Base, west of Tallinn and one of two bases used by NATO jets in their Baltic air policing duties, where he was greeted by head of the EDF Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, and has also met defense minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Freedom Square in Tallinn.

Poland joined NATO in 2004, and was one of the strongest supporters of the Baltic States, to its northeast, all three of which joined in the same year. Defense cooperation has grown every year since, ERR's online news reports, with the two countries jointly participating in NATO training exercises.

Lieut. Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak. became Chief of the General Staff of Poland's armed forces in July 2018.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

spring storm 2019estonian-polish relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

06.05

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

Opinion
15:23

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

14:41

President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

14:08

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

14:04

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

13:01

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

Business
03.05

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

03.05

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:10

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

16:23

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

15:23

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

14:41

President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

14:08

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

14:04

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

13:01

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

12:01

Kallas: ALDE, En Marche uniting would increase liberals' influence

11:38

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

10:55

March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

10:30

Estonia to offer free C1 English exams to 12th graders

10:08

Raimond Kaljulaid sees European win as chance to influence Estonian policy

09:02

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: