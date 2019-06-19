City government announces "Tenet" traffic restrictions

Tallinn City Government has sent its conditions for road closures ahead of filming on an upcoming Hollywood movie, "Tenet", covering a 24-hour period on the last day of June and primarily affecting Pärnu Highway.

The restrictions also affect some streets adjacent to Pärnu Highway, BNS reports, and the conditions have been sent to Warner Bros., and local representative Allfilm, according to city government spokespersons.

The details are as follows:

The stretch of Pärnu Highway running from Freedom Square, to Tondi street, will have traffic restrictions placed between 1.00 a.m. on June 29 to midnight on June 30.

Public transport will continue to run through that time period, with temporary interruptions allowed to a maximum of 15 minutes at a time.

One traffic lane must remain open to traffic on Parnu Road during the night hours when no film shoots are conducted; that is, from 1 to 6 a.m. and from 11 p.m. to midnight on June 29 and from midnight to 6 a.m. and from 11 p.m. to midnight on June 30.

Emergency vehicles are to be allowed passage at all times.

Pedestrian traffic can be halted for up to 15 minutes at a time during filming, on Pärnu highway.

Traffic at the Liivalaia-Suur-Ameerika intersection can be halted for no more than five minutes at a time.

Traffic can be halted for up to five minutes at a time at the intersections between Pärnu Highway and Tehnika, Koidu and Vana-Lõuna streets, during the filming period.

Access to the Vital Statistics Office Pärnu Highway 69 – most commonly known as a marriage registry office – cannot be blocked for longer than stretches of five minutes.

Exits on to Pärnu Highway from Sakala, Süda, Roosiktrantsi, Hariduse, Tõnismäe, Paide, Magdaleena, Rapla, Luha, Vineeri and Tartari streets are permitted to be closed, with the exception of those headed to the statistics office noted above, if traveling from the Tartari street exit.

The city's transport board stated that the above restrictions are similar to those applied during the reconstruction of Pärnu Highway tram line in 2014.

The closure of streets will require security zones near public transport stops, as well as a comprehensive information plan for public transport passengers.

In addition to this information being provided on announcements and notices, volunteers must be made available at bus stops to inform members of the public about the current restrictions.

No information was given on the situation with Laagna Road, beyond previous reports that traffic restrictions would apply July 10-28, with only Sundays during that time seeing a full closure.

Director Christopher Nolan and lead actors John David Washington and Robert Pattinson have already arrived in Tallinn ahead of the filming.

