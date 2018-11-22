news

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5% ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Business

According to a fresh forecast by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Estonia's economic growth is projected to reach 3.5% in 2019, before slowing down to 2.3% in 2020.

The recent forecast estimates Estonia's economic growth for this year to be 3.3%, down from May's forecasted growth of 3.7%. The OECD's forecast for growth in 2019, however, increased from 3.2% in May, it appears from the analysis.

Economic growth is predicted to slow down in 2020 due to the weakening of external demand. Increasing real wages will support robust growth in private consumption. Investment is set to pick up, supported by strong business confidence and the recovering housing market. Inflation will remain at a high level, sustained by further tightening of the labour market, the OECD's report said.

The government budget is projected to be in surplus during the projection period, ie until the end of 2020, while the public debt-to-GDP ratio will remain among the lowest in the OECD. While procyclical fiscal policy should be avoided, there is space to let fiscal policy play a more active role to boost job creation, invest in infrastructure, and mitigate environmental concerns, it said in the report.

The OECD estimated that the economy will continue its expansion with relatively broad-based economic growth. Strong household and business confidence is supporting private consumption. Residential investment has picked up following a housing downturn, and now makes a sizeable contribution to growth. Robust foreign demand has also supported export growth. 

OECD economists said that as employment has risen, nominal wage growth has been strong, around 6% per year, and labour shortages are emerging, particularly in sectors such as retail.

The economists said that thus far, strong wage growth has not given rise to an acceleration of price inflation. Core inflation is currently around 1%, whereas headline is around 3-4%, lifted by higher excise taxes and large movements in energy prices.

Monetary policy for the euro area is projected to remain very accommodating for a prolonged period, the report said. While fiscal policy should avoid being expansionary, which would aggravate labour and product market tensions, there is space to address supply constraints and step up redistribution through taxes and transfers to improve opportunities for those currently at risk of poverty.

Negative demographic trends and emigration of workers accentuate labour shortages and make finding labour increasingly expensive, OECD analysts said. The recent reform of immigration policies has eased access to skilled workers from non-EU countries. Annual quotas remain tight, but could be relaxed further, which would help to ease labour shortages, it was said in the report.

Based on the analysis, the economy is projected to slow to a more sustainable pace during the projection period. Business investment will nevertheless recover, partly with the assistance of EU structural funds. For example, the construction of Rail Baltica will boost both public and business investment in 2020.

As the economy slows, inflation will stabilise, the analysts added. With the economy approaching its supply constraints, there is a risk of higher wage and price inflation, which can further deteriorate competitiveness. Being a very open economy, Estonia is also particularly vulnerable to drops in external demand, the OECD noted.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

oecdeconomic growth forecast


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

UN MIGRATION COMPACT TRIGGERS GOVERNMENT CRISIS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

20.11

€13 million, 123-bed detention centre opens near Tallinn

20.11

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, to leave politics

20.11

Estonia likely to buy long-range antitank system from Germany's Eurospike

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

20.11

October industrial producer price index up 2.8% on year

19.11

Estonian competition watchdog rejects Eesti, Nelja Energia merger complaint

Culture
2019 Elections
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

While Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski was pleased with the 2019 state budget bill passing its second reading on Wednesday night, he admitted that due to the ongoing foreign policy stalemate, the government is currently still living one day at a time.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:49

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

13:54

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

12:57

Government still living one day at a time, says Ossinovski

11:55

Mikser updates government on current status of Brexit negotiations

10:52

President not to attend UN General Assembly to vote on migration pact

09:56

2019 state budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

08:54

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

21.11

Juhan Kivirähk: Politicians credibility main consideration for voters

21.11

HKScan, Rakvere Farmid seeking over €4.8 million from Teet Soorm

21.11

Culture minister makes clean sweep of Eesti Kontsert board

21.11

Prosecutor to call some 100 witnesses in Port of Tallinn trial

21.11

Supreme Court to rule on Savisaar within month

21.11

Birgit Aasa: Politicians and scientists both liable on UN compact discourse Updated

21.11

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister Updated

21.11

Economic Development Committee: Business diplomacy to reach new levels

21.11

Transferwise joins instant payments system via Bank of Lithuania

21.11

Ongoing fight over migration compact likely not to affect state budget vote

20.11

MP: Reform won't agree to adoption of state budget with deficit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: