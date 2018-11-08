news

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5% ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Swedbank released its fresh Economic Outlook on Thursday.
Swedbank released its fresh Economic Outlook on Thursday. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Business

The Estonian economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3.5% this year, Swedbank said in its fresh Economic Outlook, leaving its economic growth forecast unchanged from the estimate offered in its previous outlook.

The fresh forecast likewise leaves unchanged the growth estimates for Estonia for the next couple of years — at 3.2% in 2019 and 2.7% in2020.

Swedbank also left the economic growth outlook on Lithuania unchanged at 3.6% in 2018, 2.5% in 2019 and 2% in 2020. Latvia's 2018 forecast, meanwhile, improved somewhat — from 4% to 4.5%. The Latvian economy is expected to grow 3% in 2019 and 2.5% in 2020.

Regarding Estonia, the Economic Outlook says that household consumption, which is estimated to grow by 3.7% in both 2018 and 2019, is to make a bigger contribution to economic growth over the next three years. Spending by the government sector, meanwhile, will contribute less to growth in 2018, while export growth will be smaller than previously estimated. 

The growth estimate concerning the consumer price index (CPI) for 2018 was left at 3.4%, while inflation is forecast to slow down more in the following years than previously estimated. Inflation is forecast to decelerate to 2.8% in 2019 and to 2.2% in 2020.

Unemployment is expected to decline to 5.5% this year and 5.1% in 2019, but increase again to 5.3% in 2020. The rate of unemployment is expected to continue growing slowly in 2019, but zero growth is expected in 2020.

Compared to the bank's summer forecast, improvements are expected in Estonia's budgetary position and debt burden. While the summer forecast put the size of the 2018 budget deficit at 0.5%, 2019 deficit at 0.3% and 2020 deficit at 0.2%, the fresh forecast estimates a minor surplus to be registered in all three years. The Estonian government sector's debt burden, meanwhile, is expected to decline to 6.6% by 2020.

"The Nordic and Baltic countries are all performing well," the outlook says. "Growth has decelerated in Estonia and Lithuania and is epected to ease in all Baltic countries in 2019 and 2020. Household income and domestic demand remain strong, but increasing unit labour costs and weaker external demand have started to cut into exports."

Labour shortage remains a primary factor limiting production, but Swedbank expects wage growth to ease in the coming years. "Overall, all three Baltic economies remain well balanced, show little signs of overheating and are well positioned to meet external shocks," it said.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemploymenteconomic growthconsumer price indexinflation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:09

Police may fine pedestrians not carrying reflector up to €40

09:15

Introduction of new ID cards may cause problems with e-services

07.11

Riigikogu debates money laundering

07.11

Reidi Road work yields more WW2 ordnance finds

07.11

Birth date mismatches mean nearly 300 getting new ID code

07.11

Cross-country skiing champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi running for parliament

07.11

State rejects Estonian World's plea for funding for this year

07.11

New bill aims to bring 300 cargo ships under Estonian flag

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.11

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.11

October consumer price index up 4.4% year on year

07.11

New bill aims to bring 300 cargo ships under Estonian flag

06.11

Baltic notaries' annual roundtable focuses on money laundering prevention

06.11

Minister in no rush to approve termination of pulp mill spatial plan

06.11

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

06.11

Number of tourists down 2% in September

06.11

Bold new bridge project threatened as complainant takes matter to court

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:49

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

17:16

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

16:40

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

16:08

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

15:13

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

14:27

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

13:49

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

13:04

216 songs submitted for Eesti Laul 2019 contest

12:25

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

12:10

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

11:49

Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

10:09

Police may fine pedestrians not carrying reflector up to €40

09:15

Introduction of new ID cards may cause problems with e-services

08:52

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

07.11

Riigikogu debates money laundering

07.11

Reidi Road work yields more WW2 ordnance finds

07.11

Birth date mismatches mean nearly 300 getting new ID code

07.11

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.11

Cross-country skiing champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi running for parliament

07.11

State rejects Estonian World's plea for funding for this year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: