ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Roadwork in Tallinn.
Roadwork in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The employment rate of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Estonia was 79.5% last year, with which the country achieved the Europe 2020 strategy target of reaching a total employment rate of at least 75% for people within that age range by 2020.

In 2018, the employment rate exceeded the 75% mark in 13 EU countries. The highest employment rate was in Sweden, 82.6%, followed by the Czech Republic and Germany, both with 79.9%, it appears from data available from Eurostat.

The lowest employment rate was recorded in Greece, 59.5%, followed by Italy with 63% and Croatia with 65.2%.

In 2018, the overall employment rate of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in the EU stood at 73.2%, up 1% compared to 2017. Thus the goal of 75% employment set in the Europe 2020 strategy has not yet been achieved.

The employment rate of people between the ages of 55 and 64 in Estonia last year was 68.9%, one of the highest indicators in the EU. This indicator stood at 58.7% in the EU as a whole.

Raising the employment rate of this particular age group is likewise one of the goals of the employment strategy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

employmenteurope 2020


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

25.04

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

25.04

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

Police admits culpability in Mainor student deportation case

Opinion
09:03

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

Business
21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:01

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid, electric vehicles from 2021

09:58

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

09:03

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart quarter finals

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified Updated

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

25.04

Opposition members back presidential calls for graciousness in politics

25.04

Gallery: Prime minister thanks outgoing coalition, looks to future

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

25.04

Toomas Sildam: Coalition now fact, is ''100 hate-free days'' achievable?

25.04

Incoming ministers to be replaced by nine alternates in Riigikogu

25.04

Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

25.04

Riigikogu conference rooms named after Estonian statesmen

25.04

Gallery: Incoming French troops' battle equipment arrives in Tapa

24.04

'Estonians in the Americas' book launch at Museum of Occupations on Friday

24.04

Gallery: President marks new coalition dawn with 100 hate-free days call

24.04

New project speeds up data transmission within Estonia

24.04

President Kaljulaid to appoint new government Wednesday afternoon

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: