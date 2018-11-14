news

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
Labour force participation rate by age group, third quarter 2000-2018.
Labour force participation rate by age group, third quarter 2000-2018. Source: Statistics Estonia
Business

In the third quarter of 2018, the unemployment rate remained low, similar to that of economic boom years at 5.2%, while the employment rate exceeded that of boom years at 68.2%, as did the labour force participation rate at 72%. Employment of older persons, meanwhile, hit a record high.

Labour market indicators last quarter did not change significantly compared to the same quarter of 2017. It is notable, however, that activity on the labour market among older persons, ie between the ages of 50-74, remained on the rise, according to a Statistics Estonia press release.

In the 3rd quarter of this year, the employment rate of older persons reached 59.1%, marking a century high. The labour market participation rate of older persons totalled 61.3%, while their unemployment rate was 3.6%. Compared to the third quarter of the previous year, the number of employed persons in the 50-74 age group increased by 4,500, while the number of unemployed persons decreased by 3,000.

Meanwhile, third quarter indicators for the 25-49 age group, which is the most active group in the labour market, did not change significantly; their labour force participation rate remained high at 88.1%.

The labour force participation rate of young people, i.e. 15-24-year-olds, was 46%. Although in recent years this figure has been stable, in the 3rd quarter of this year, the number of employed persons decreased and the number of unemployed persons increased in this age group.

Last quarter, the number of employed persons remained steady on year at 666,600. At the same time, however, the number of employed persons working part time increased considerably. Last quarter saw 588,000 people working full time and 78,600 part time, decreasing and increasing, respectively, by 7,100. Young people and older persons were more likely to work part time; in 2017, one in five persons between the ages of 15-24 and one in seven persons between 50-74 years old worked part time.

More inactive on labour market due to illness, disability

In the third quarter of 2018, the number of inactive persons totalled 273,400, of which those remaining off the labour market due to retirement, studies and illness or disability accounted for the biggest shares at 82,800, 63,300 and 61,200, respectively.

Compared to the third quarter of last year, the number of persons inactive due to illness or disability increased by 4,000. The number of persons inactive due to studies decreased by 3,400, however, which may be due to the reconciliation between work and studying being easier for young people. The number of people inactive due to retirement has decreased by 5,100, which is also illustrated by the increasing activity of those aged 50-74 on the labour market.

The unemployment rate is the share of the unemployed in the labour force (the sum of employed and unemployed persons). The employment rate is the share of the employed in the working-age population (aged 15-74). The labour force participation rate represents the share of the labour force in the population aged 15-74. Estimates are based on the data of the Labour Force Survey.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

unemploymentstatistics estoniaemploymentlabour participation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:38

Estonian tax and customs officials bust 28kg of marijuana

10:42

Riigikogu president on official visit to Israel

10:20

EKRE's top candidates for 2019 elections more or less in place

09:52

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

08:57

Mikser: Estonia's independence a foreign policy success story

13.11

Estonian political parties and policies from a 'Western' viewpoint: Part 1

13.11

Biodiversity Party to file registration papers this week

13.11

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

13.11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: