news

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE).
Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Business

When it comes to Estonia, the direct impact of the US' import tariffs currently in effect is not very large, but with the addition of new tariffs, the impact may now directly impact the Estonian economy, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) said on Friday.

According to Tammist, this is why he considers the continuation of trade negotiations between the EU and the US important.

The minister said that it is important that the two biggest economic areas in the world not go down the path of antagonism and instead continue with open trade and the search for compromise.

EU trade ministers are to meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss, among other primary topics, trade relations between the US and the EU, the ministry said.

As the ratio of Estonian exports to GDP is 80%, one of the highest in the EU, the indirect impacts of a long-standing trade war will be bigger and more negative for Estonia than for other countries less dependent on exports.

The US is Estonia's 13th most important trade partner, and third most important outside of the EU following Russia and Norway.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of economic affairs and communicationsrene tammistus tariffs


Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

08.11

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:49

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

10:11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

07.11

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas speaking at Thursday's press conference.

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

Investment company Est-For Invest, set up by several players in Estonia's forestry industry to build a new large pulp mill that would have represented the biggest-ever single investment in Estonia's history, said on Thursday that following the decision of the government to terminate its designated spatial plan for the mill, they will "wait for an improvement in the investment climate."

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:40

Defence Committee visit to Finland focusing on practical cooperation

16:54

Mikser: Ministry informed Foreign Affairs Committee of migration pact

16:12

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

15:41

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

14:38

Taimar Peterkop named new Secretary of State

13:21

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

12:03

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

11:30

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

10:49

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

10:11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09:49

Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: