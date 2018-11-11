news

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In the foreign policy part of its platform for the general election on 3 March 2019, the Reform Party backs experts' recent call for an extension of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' competencies to include a ministerial position dedicated to developing foreign trade.

"The Estonian state has two aims: for our state, language and culture to be preserved, and for our economy to function. Since 70% of Estonia's GDP depend on exports, the foreign economic policy of the state needs to support the activity of our businesses in foreign markets as well as attract investors here," chairwoman of the Reform Party, Kaja Kallas said in a press release.

"It's obvious that the domain of foreign trade policy today is haphazard, with officials dealing with the issue working at several different ministries, and additionally at embassies and Enterprise Estonia. We would like to bring them all together to form an effective force, led by a minister of foreign trade working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Reform Party MEP Urmas Paet said. Paet, himself a former minister of foreign affairs, chairs Reform's work group on foreign policy.

According to Paet, businesses expect more in terms of support from the state to be successful in foreign markets, and the position of minister of foreign trade and entrepreneurship that used to exist at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications had turned out not to be enough.

Marko Mihkelson, who recently joined the party and who has many years' experience working on the Riigikogu's foreign policy bodies, agrees. "Consolidating the body of officials whose functions are related to foreign trade and development cooperation is a matter of extreme importance, as the jobs of at least 300,000 people depend on it. Estonia is a country of very open trade, and one that benefits from it. Therefore, better political leadership in this domain is very important," Mihkelson said.

He added that Estonia needs to follow the example of countries such as Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands in making trade a success.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partymarko mihkelsonurmas paetkaja kallasforeign trade


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.11

Mikser: Ministry informed Foreign Affairs Committee of migration pact

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Taimar Peterkop named new Secretary of State

09.11

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

09.11

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

In the foreign policy part of its platform for the general election on 3 March 2019, the Reform Party backs experts' recent call for an extension of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' competencies to include a ministerial position dedicated to developing foreign trade.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:22

President to work in Narva next week

12:21

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11:44

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

10:49

Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

10.11

Day in the Life: Kristjan the university project manager

10.11

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

10.11

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Defence Committee visit to Finland focusing on practical cooperation

09.11

Mikser: Ministry informed Foreign Affairs Committee of migration pact

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

Taimar Peterkop named new Secretary of State

09.11

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

09.11

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: